Illegal Alien in California Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison for Using His Own Nephew and Niece with Special Needs in Child Pornography

This child pornographer was released into the country by the Biden Administration

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued the following statement after an illegal alien in California was sentenced to 50 years in prison for producing and possessing child pornography.

On November 22, 2025, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Los Angeles arrested Angel Emilio Rodriguez-Marroquin, an illegal alien from Guatemala, on charges of production of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to the charges, which included producing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) that featured his own 8-year-old nephew and 8-year-old niece with special needs. He is also the subject of a child exploitation investigation in Guatemala, which is being led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

On May 18, 2026, Rodriguez-Marroquin was sentenced to 600 months in prison – a total of 50 years.

“This depraved illegal alien from Guatemala pleaded guilty to producing and possessing child pornography, which included footage of him assaulting his own nephew and niece with special needs,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “This monster would not have been in our country in the first place if it weren’t for the Biden Administration’s disastrous open borders that released him into our country. Thanks to our ICE law enforcement officers, this creep is behind bars, and after he serves his time, he will be removed from our country.”

Rodriguez-Marroquin illegally entered the United States in 2024, and was RELEASED by the Biden Administration.

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