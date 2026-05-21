LiveData Launches LiveData Insights AI Advisor to Give Every Hospital Leader Real Time Answers from the Operating Room

LiveData Insights™ AI Advisor lets hospital leaders ask plain language questions about OR performance and get immediate, data-grounded answers from any EHR.

The data has always been there. What's been missing is the ability to simply ask it a question in plain language, the way you'd ask a colleague, and get a straight answer.” — Jeff Robbins, LiveData Founder and CEO

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LiveData today announced LiveData Insights AI Advisor, a conversational AI capability that gives perioperative and hospital leaders direct access to their OR performance data through plain language questions. AI Advisor serves as an alternative or supplement to dashboards, analyst requests, and infrequent in-house reports. The announcement comes as LiveData demonstrates AI Advisor at its booth during this week’s MUSE Inspire 2026 conference in Chicago.For many hospitals, the operating room is where patient safety, care quality, and financial performance converge. A well-run OR means fewer complications, more capacity, better staff experience, and smoother flow for every patient who passes through it. In a healthcare environment where quality metrics increasingly drive reimbursement, what's good for the patient and what's good for the organization are the same thing. Yet the OR has historically been one of the hardest places to get timely operational intelligence. When a case runs long, the cascade is immediate: subsequent cases shift, staff fall behind, and leadership is left asking questions that take days to answer. LiveData built AI Advisor functionality to close that gap.Perioperative leaders can now ask questions like "Which service lines drove late starts last month?" or "Which surgeons had significant changes in block utilization vs. this time last year?" and receive immediate answers grounded in their own hospital's data. The answers reflect actual cases and days with an exhaustive focus on accuracy."OR leaders make decisions every day that affect the entire hospital — staffing, scheduling, case sequencing, downstream capacity," said Jeff Robbins, Founder and CEO of LiveData. "The data has always been there. What's been missing is the ability to simply ask it a question in plain language, the way you'd ask a colleague, and get a straight answer. That's what AI Advisor does."Sauk Prairie Healthcare, which manages its perioperative environment using MEDITECH Expanse paired with LiveData tools , is among the first health systems to deploy LiveData Insights AI Advisor. "We finally have a way to ask the questions that matter about our OR without waiting for someone to pull a report," said Scott Vaughan, Director of Information Services at Sauk Prairie Healthcare. "It changes how quickly we can act on what the data is telling us."LiveData Insights AI Advisor works with any EHR and is also compatible with LiveData PeriOp Manager™, LiveData's perioperative workflow solution. It is delivered as part of LiveData Insights, with no additional integration or infrastructure required. Current LiveData Insights customers have access today.LiveData Insights AI Advisor includes:• Natural-language query across all OR performance domains — block utilization, case volume, late starts, turnover time, and more• Answers grounded in a health system's own data, not generic benchmarks• Works with any EHR and compatible with LiveData PeriOp Manager — no proprietary data pipeline required• Delivered within the existing LiveData Insights cloud environment, with enterprise security and role-based access already in placeLiveData is demonstrating LiveData Insights AI Advisor this week at MUSE Inspire 2026, Booth #211, Hyatt Regency Chicago. LiveData’s product showcase session — "What Happens in the OR Shouldn’t Stay in the OR: AI That Helps Your Whole Hospital Know It Now and Know It’s Right" — takes place on Friday, May 22 at 10:20 AM.To learn more, connect with LiveData at MUSE or visit www.livedata.com — About LiveData —LiveData began developing surgical workflow solutions in 2001, when the company took a leading role in an Operating Room of the Future project at Massachusetts General Hospital funded by a grant from the US Army. Today, over 700 operating rooms across 44 states use LiveData to address patient safety, team communication, case growth, and perioperative efficiency.LiveData is proud to be rated the #1 Inpatient Surgical + Perioperative Solution in the most recent Black Book Research list, an unbiased survey of over 14,000 hospital leaders. LiveData has been named to Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare list for eight consecutive years, ranking as a top 10 vendor in the most recent edition. LiveData’s OR-Dashboard with Active Time Out has been designated a Joint Commission Leading Practice. In 2019, our company was named one of 25 Forbes Small Giants. LiveData is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.###©2026 LiveDataand Active Time Outare registered trademarks of LiveData, Inc. LiveData Insights™, LiveData PeriOp Manager™, PeriOp Planner™, Patient Flow™, PreOp Board™, OR-Dashboard™, OR-Schedule Board™, Family Waiting Board™, Procedure Suite Manager™, and PeriOp Manager Analytics™ are trademarks of LiveData, Inc. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

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