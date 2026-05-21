SJ Auctioneers' May 31st Online-Only Auction Features Collectible Toys, Jewelry, Silverware and Decor, Nearly 350 Lots

Could there be a more thoughtful gift than a vintage pen / pencil set? Up for bid is an S.T. Dupont (Paris) 925 sterling silver gold-plated ballpoint and fountain pen set Estimate: $450-$600 Late 1930s/early ‘40s Argentinian 18K gold necklace in the Art Retro style, comprised of hand-drawn tubing from a gold sheet, 16 inches long, weighing 1.95 troy ounces. Estimate: $12,000-$18,000 Tiffany & Co. flatware service for six in the Audubon pattern, with pouches and no monogram. Estimate: $9,000-$12,000 David Webb signed diamond, 18K gold and black enamel flight pendant necklace, marked “18K WEBB 900 PLAT”, the diamonds weighing 1.80 carats. Estimate: $9,000-$9,500 Marco Bicego (Italy) ‘Africa’ collection necklace set in 18K yellow gold, featuring an onyx boule pendant set to a fine gold chain. Estimate: $1,500-$1,800

Items include an Argentinian 18K gold Art Retro necklace; sterling silver objects and flatware; dazzling jewelry; vintage toys and pens; decorative accessories.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A stunning Argentinian 18K gold Art Retro necklace ; outstanding sterling silver objects and flatware services; dazzling jewelry pieces by David Webb and other famous makers; beautiful vintage pens; rare and highly collectible toys and games; wonderful decorative accessories and more will be featured in SJ Auctioneers’ online-only Collectible Toys, Jewelry, Silverware & Décor auction slated for Sunday, May 31st, starting promptly at 6pm Eastern Time.The auction, with nearly 350 quality lots, is live now, on LiveAuctioneers.com. The catalog is filled with world-famous artists, designers and silversmiths, such as Buccellati, Tiffany & Co., Cartier, Dominick & Haff, Louis Vuitton, Marco Bicego, Steuben, Loet Vanderveen, Royal Vienna, S. Kirk & Son, Herend, Limoges, Baccarat, Swarovski, Daum, Lalique, Chanel, Patek Philippe, Georg Jensen, Meissen, Mont Blanc, Asprey, Mauser, Walt Disney and many others.The circa late 1930s / early 1940s Argentinian necklace in the Art Retro style is comprised of hand-drawn tubing from a gold sheet, cut and soldered in a repetitive and geometric design. It measures about 16 inches in length and weighs 61 grams and 1.95 troy ounces. It’s also the overall expected top lot of the auction, with a robust pre-sale estimate of $12,000-$18,000.Sterling silver flatware services have become fairly commonplace at SJ Auctioneers events. This sale will feature a 40-piece Buccellati (Italy) service for eight in the Milano pattern, housed in a wooden case (estimate: $10,000-$12,000); and a Tiffany & Co. flatware service for six in the Audubon pattern, with pouches and no monogram (estimate: $9,000-$12,000).Individual sterling silver objects will include a late 19th / early 20th century Mauser asparagus dish, adorned with floral and stylized geometric motifs, 44.6 troy ounces (estimate: $5,000-$8,000); a repousse footed bowl by Dominick & Haff, marked Salem, having no monogram, weighing 1019 grams (estimate: $2,000-$2,800); and a set of four Cartier cups designed with the development of the Trinity Ring in 1924, .925 sterling silver (estimate: $2,000-$4,000).The David Webb jewelry pieces will feature a signed diamond, 18K gold and black enamel flight pendant necklace, marked “18K WEBB 900 PLAT”, the diamonds weighing 1.80 carats, in brand new condition (estimate: $9,000-$9,500); and an 18K gold, platinum and diamond “Scape” pendant necklace from the Motif Collection (estimate: $6,000-$7,000).Other jewelry items include a Marco Bicego (Italy) ‘Africa’ collection necklace set in 18K yellow gold, featuring an onyx boule pendant set to a fine gold chain (estimate: $1,500-$1,800); a Gucci stainless steel wristwatch from the Horsebit Collection with the original box and accented with 0.023 TCW diamonds for subtle sparkle (estimate: $1,000-$1,200); and a Bvlgari Forever cuff bangle bracelet crafted in light gold-plated brass, featuring two contraire snakeheads and emblematic Serpenti jewels of the 1960s, with box (estimate: $750-$1,500).Could there be a more thoughtful gift than a vintage pen / pencil set? Up for bid is an S.T. Dupont 925 sterling silver gold-plated ballpoint and fountain pen set (estimate: $450-$600); a BMW titanium ballpoint pen and mechanical pencil set with leather case (estimate: $450-$500); a Cartier sterling silver Trinity Vendome ballpoint pen with box (estimate: $450-$500); a Porsche Design aluminum ballpoint pen and mechanical pencil boxed set (estimate: $450-$500); a Patek Philippe Geneve ballpoint pen with box (estimate: $300-$400); and a Rolex metal green lacquer twist ballpoint pen with box (estimate: $300-$400).Toys and games are fast becoming a major category in SJ Auctioneers online-only auction events. This sale features a Louis Vuitton Vivienne pegboard game (estimate: $1,500-$1,800); a Nintendo NES Aladdin Deck Enhancer with a bundle of seven games, new sealed with box (estimate: $500-$1,000); a Yonezawa (Japan) tin toy Japan Airlines JAL Boeing 747 jumbo jet with the original box, in excellent working and cosmetic condition, battery powered and 32cm long (estimate: $500-$1,000); a Li’l Abner tin litho wind-up toy that works (estimate: $450-$500); and a selection of mid-century Japanese tin toy buses (estimate: each $200-$500).Decorative accessories include a great and unusual Miguel Berrocal La Mini Maria nickel-plated puzzle sculpture, 1 ¾ inches by 3 inches, with its original book (estimate: $1,200-$1,500); a hand-painted pair of Royal Vienna porcelain vases / urns with maker’s mark, 7 ½ inches tall (estimate: $800-$1,500); a vintage Limoges Castel (France) signed porcelain vase / urn with a deep cobalt blue glaze adorned with intricate 22K gold gilt ornamentation (estimate: $750-$800); and a lovely Baccarat (France) signed crystal red eye vase new in the box (estimate: $600-$850).There are some unusual and visually arresting items up for bid. These include a Michael Aram boneware skeleton set and pouch, featuring a femur hip bone serving spoon, meat fork leg bones and ribs /spine serving tongs (estimate: $750-$800); a Japanese Satsuma Meiji crane tureen with underplate, 12 ½ inches long (estimate: $800-$1,200); a Daum (France) signed toucan bird figurine (statuette), very eye-catching (estimate: $600-$800); and a Loet Vanderveen signed pair of bronze reclining elephant statuettes, each one 5 ½ inches in height (estimate: $1,200-$1,500).Returning to sterling silver, not every lot was made in Italy or England. Asia is represented, too. Examples include an exquisite sake set by Ogawa (Japan), with a decanter and eight cups, hand-hammered, with velvet-lined box (estimate: $950-$1,000); a circa-1870 Chinese Export round trinket box with iris and crane motifs, bearing the Wing Hing mark (estimate: $1,300-$2,000); and a repousse box with mixed metals depicting Mount Fuji in Japan (estimate: $$600-$900).There is very little artwork in the auction, but one item worthy of mention is a beautiful oil painting depicting a coastal Mediterranean-style town with boats in the harbor. The canvas is 36 inches by 24 inches, while the frame is 46 inches by 34 inches (estimate: $600-$1,000).Here is a link to the auction catalog on LiveAuctioneers.com: https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/415702_collectible-toys-jewelry-silverware-and-decor/ SJ Auctioneers is always seeking quality items for future auctions. To inquire about consigning an item, an estate or a whole collection, you may call 646-450-7553; or, you can send an email to sjauctioneers@gmail.com.To learn more about SJ Auctioneers and the online-only Collectible Toys, Jewelry, Silverware & Décor auction slated for Sunday, May 31, starting promptly at 6pm Eastern Time,please visit www.sjauctioneers.com . Updates are posted frequently.# # # #

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