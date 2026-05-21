AAZ and En Carta Diagnostics Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Rapid Decentralized STI Screening

Diagnostics with dock

Collaboration between AAZ and En Carta Diagnostics sees a new generation of molecular tests and self-tests dedicated to detection of chlamydia and gonorrhea.

PARIS, FRANCE, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AAZ, the French pioneer in self-tests and rapid diagnostic tests, and En Carta Diagnostics, a French medtech at the forefront of rapid molecular diagnostics, announce the signing of a co-development and commercialization agreement.This alliance includes an initial financial commitment, the execution of clinical trials and an ambition for commercial deployment across Europe, with projected volumes reaching several million units over five years.AAZ and En Carta aim to launch in Europe, within the next three years, a new generation of screening tests for chlamydia and gonorrhea. These tests are designed to deliver, in under 30 minutes, the accuracy of laboratory molecular diagnostics in a format that is easy to use, reliable and accessible in primary care, pharmacies and at home.Dr. Joseph Coulloc’h, CEO of AAZ, said: “This strategic partnership with En Carta Diagnostics marks a new stage in AAZ’s development. By combining our expertise in rapid diagnostic testing with the molecular technology powering the products developed by En Carta, we aim to bring to the European market a new era of screening solutions that are reliable, easy to use and accessible to the widest possible population.”Addressing a major public health challengeSexually transmitted infections (STIs), particularly chlamydia and gonorrhea, remain a major public health challenge. Young adults and other high-risk populations continue to be especially affected.Health authority data show that chlamydia and gonorrhea continue to circulate widely, with infection rates remaining high and increasing globally and across Europe. In 2020, an estimated 374 million new infections occurred among people aged 15–49 involving one of four curable sexually transmitted infections (STIs): chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and trichomoniasis. Health authorities have also highlighted the growing threat of antibiotics resistance, particularly in gonorrhea, underscoring the urgent need for rapid, accurate, and reliable diagnosis.In this context, molecular tests that can be performed in under 30 minutes, close to the patient or at home, could help accelerate diagnosis, improve care and reduce the stigma still associated with STI screening.Combining technological innovation with commercial executionThe collaboration between AAZ and En Carta Diagnostics covers the co-development and commercialization of a new generation of molecular tests and self-tests dedicated to the detection of chlamydia and gonorrhea.These tests will be based on En Carta Diagnostics’ proprietary technology platform, which directly detects pathogen nucleic acids without the need for complex laboratory infrastructure. Designed for use close to the patient, the technology aims to combine high analytical performance, ease of use and scalability.The partnership brings together complementary expertise: AAZ contributes its know-how in the development, validation, certification and commercialization of rapid diagnostic tests, while En Carta Diagnostics brings its expertise in product design and rapid synthetic molecular biology.Guillaume Horréard, CEO of En Carta Diagnostics, added:“Across Europe, healthcare systems are under increasing pressure, while some populations still do not have access to high-quality testing. Bringing diagnostics where they are most needed and relieving pressure on centralized healthcare systems has been En Carta’s mission from the start. AAZ is a pioneering company in this field, introducing the first HIV self-test in Europe in 2015, and today is the leading provider of pharmacy-based tests and self-tests. Working together is an obvious fit and a key step toward a more prevention-driven healthcare system.”Together, the two partners aim to pave the way for a new category of screening tests: highly accurate molecular solutions that can be used in under 30 minutes, where the patient is.

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