Narcolepsy Market Size Narcolepsy Market Growth Forecast Narcolepsy Market Report Forecast

The Business Research Company's Demand for Narcolepsy Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $6.51 billion by 2030

Expected to grow to $6.62 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Narcolepsy market to surpass $7 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Sleeping Aids market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $136 billion by 2030, with Narcolepsy to represent around 5% of the parent market. Within the broader Pharmaceuticals industry, which is expected to be $2,496 billion by 2030, the Narcolepsy market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Narcolepsy Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the narcolepsy market in 2030, valued at $2.4 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing awareness and diagnosis of sleep disorders, strong presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, favorable reimbursement frameworks supporting treatment access, and growing availability of specialized sleep clinics and diagnostic centers across the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Narcolepsy Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the narcolepsy market in 2030, valued at $2.1 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to strong presence of leading pharmaceutical companies, rising investment in neurological and sleep disorder research, growing adoption of advanced therapeutics and novel drug formulations, increasing participation in clinical trials for sleep disorder treatments, and continuous innovation in treatment approaches and patient management solutions across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Narcolepsy Market In 2030?

The narcolepsy market is segmented by type into type 1, and type 2. The type 1 market will be the largest segment of the narcolepsy market segmented by type, accounting for 57% or $4 billion of the total in 2030. The type 1 market will be supported by the increasing prevalence and diagnosis of narcolepsy with cataplexy, rising awareness of sleep disorders among patients and healthcare providers, growing adoption of advanced and targeted therapeutics, expanding research and development activities focused on neurological disorders, improving access to specialized sleep clinics and diagnostic tools, and supportive reimbursement policies facilitating long-term treatment adherence.

The narcolepsy market is segmented by treatment into antidepressants, stimulants, sodium oxybate, and other treatments.

The narcolepsy market is segmented by diagnosis into polysomnogram, and multiple sleep latency test.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Narcolepsy Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the narcolepsy market leading up to 2030 is 10%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Narcolepsy Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global narcolepsy market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase awareness and diagnosis of narcolepsy, accelerate advancements in pharmacological treatment options, and support the growth of digital healthcare and telemedicine services for improved patient management.

Increasing Awareness And Diagnosis Of Narcolepsy - The increasing awareness and diagnosis of narcolepsy is expected to become a key growth driver for the narcolepsy market by 2030. Rising awareness among healthcare professionals and the general population is significantly improving diagnosis rates of narcolepsy. Historically underdiagnosed, the condition is now being identified more accurately due to educational campaigns, improved diagnostic tools, and better clinical understanding. Early diagnosis increases demand for treatment options such as medications, behavioral therapy, and patient support programs. Healthcare providers are also more vigilant in identifying symptoms like excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy. This leads to earlier intervention and long-term disease management. As a result, the increasing awareness and diagnosis of narcolepsy is anticipated to contribute to 2.1% annual growth in the market.

Advancements In Pharmacological Treatments - The advancements in pharmacological treatments is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the narcolepsy market by 2030. Continuous advancements in drug development, including therapies such as pitolisant, modafinil, and armodafinil, are driving market growth. These medications offer improved efficacy, fewer side effects, and better patient adherence compared to older treatments. Pharmaceutical companies are investing in research and clinical trials to develop innovative therapies targeting sleep-wake regulation. Regulatory approvals are expanding access to these drugs across multiple regions. As treatment options improve, physicians are more likely to prescribe them, increasing adoption rates. Consequently, the advancement in pharmacological treatments is projected to contribute to around 1.9% annual growth in the market.

Growth Of Digital Healthcare And Telemedicine Services - The growth of digital healthcare and telemedicine services is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the narcolepsy market by 2030. The rapid adoption of telemedicine and digital healthcare platforms is improving access to narcolepsy care. Patients can consult specialists remotely, reducing geographical and logistical barriers. Telemedicine supports continuous monitoring and follow-up, which is essential for chronic conditions like narcolepsy. Digital tools such as sleep tracking applications and virtual therapy programs enhance patient engagement and adherence to treatment. This shift toward remote healthcare solutions is particularly beneficial in underserved areas. Therefore, the growth of digital healthcare and telemedicine services is projected to contribute to approximately 1.6% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Narcolepsy Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the type 1 market, and the type 2 market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2.5 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing awareness and diagnosis of sleep disorders, rising demand for effective and long-term treatment options, advancements in neurological research and drug development, growing adoption of innovative therapeutics and personalized treatment approaches, and improving access to specialized sleep clinics and diagnostic technologies. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on enhancing patient outcomes, improving quality of life, and supporting innovation in sleep disorder management, fuelling transformative growth within the broader neurological and sleep disorder therapeutics industry.

The type 1 market is projected to grow by $1.4 billion, and the type 2 market by $1.1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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