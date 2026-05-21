Travel Therapists and Allied Health Clinicians Now Have a Smarter Way to Find Their Next Assignment

Pioneer Healthcare Services launches Pioneer Compass, a mobile app for travel therapy professionals

Pioneer Healthcare launches Pioneer Compass, a free job-matching app for healthcare professionals ready to take control of their careers.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most travel therapists know exactly what they are looking for in their next assignment. The location, the setting, the shift, the specialty. What they do not always have is a way to find it without starting from scratch. Pioneer Healthcare Services built Pioneer Compass for that gap: a free job-matching app built around what clinicians actually need.Pioneer Compass connects speech-language pathologists (SLPs), occupational therapists (OTs), physical therapists (PTs), school psychologists, and other allied health professionals to travel, local, and permanent opportunities across the country. The platform's intelligent matching engine pulls from more than 2,000 active listings and pulls roles that match a clinician's specialty, setting, shift, and location. No starting over every contract cycle.School-based clinicians in particular will find a platform that understands their world. Pioneer Compass includes Schools as a dedicated setting filter, making it easy to find placements in K-12 environments, where demand for therapists has grown significantly and clinicians are increasingly choosing travel contracts to experience new districts and regions.BUILT AROUND THE CLINICIAN'S LIFESetting up a profile takes minutes, not hours. A Resume Parser reads an uploaded resume and automatically fills in credentials, work history, and specialties, so clinicians spend less time on paperwork and more time reviewing the roles that actually fit. Licenses and certifications live in one place, with proactive alerts before anything expires. No scrambling before a start date.Job recommendations update in real time based on profile completeness and stated preferences. The matching score feature lets clinicians see at a glance how well a role aligns with their background, and the Favorites and Last Viewed sections make it easy to pick up where they left off. For active travelers on assignment, the platform also sends twice-weekly timecard reminders via email, SMS, or in-app notification.STILL PEOPLE-FIRSTDan Rietti, CEO and Founder at Pioneer Healthcare Services, said: “We built Pioneer Compass for the clinician who is tired of the noise. If you are a travel SLP or school-based OT and you know what kind of assignment you want, this platform finds it. You set your preferences once, and the system does the work. That is the experience our travelers deserve.”Pioneer Compass is built to make the job search faster, but Pioneer Healthcare is still built on people. The platform handles the matching, the credential tracking, and the search logistics so that when a clinician connects with a Pioneer recruiter, the conversation can start where it matters: their goals, their life, and the community they want to serve next. Technology does the legwork. The team does the rest. A Pioneer recruiter is available every step of the way, from first login to first day on assignment.HOW TO GET STARTEDPioneer Compass is free to join. Clinicians can create an account at https://traveler.pioneer-healthcare.com/signin . using their email or by logging in through Google, Facebook, or LinkedIn. During setup, users select their profession and specialty and are directed to a personalized dashboard immediately. Uploading a resume to the Resume Parser takes the profile to near completion in minutes.ABOUT PIONEER HEALTHCARE SERVICESPioneer Healthcare Services is a San Diego-based travel therapy and healthcare staffing agency with a people-first approach to placement. Pioneer connects registered nurses, allied health professionals, therapists, school-based clinicians, and healthcare support staff with travel, local, and permanent positions across the United States. From speech-language pathologists and occupational therapists to school psychologists and beyond, Pioneer puts the clinician at the center of every placement, matching the right professional to the right community for the long term.

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