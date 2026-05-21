FootballersCV Launches Football CV Platform Connecting Players With Scouts and Clubs Worldwide

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A SaaS platform helping aspiring footballers create professional profiles to get discovered by scouts, agents, and clubs worldwide.

Scouts are reviewing more players than ever, but with less time per profile. We built FootballersCV to make talent easier to understand, not just easier to find.” — Darren Casey, FootballersCV

LIMASSOL, MONI, CYPRUS, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FootballersCV has officially launched a new football recruitment platform designed to help aspiring footballers present themselves professionally to scouts, agents, and clubs worldwide.The SaaS-based platform enables players to create structured digital football CVs showcasing playing position, career statistics, achievements, highlight videos, GPS performance data, and personal profile details in one centralized location. Rather than sending multiple links, lengthy messages, or incomplete information, players can share a single professional profile link.As the number of players seeking football opportunities continues to grow globally, scouts, agents, and clubs are increasingly required to review large volumes of player profiles within limited timeframes. FootballersCV was developed to address this challenge by making player information easier to scan, compare, and evaluate efficiently.Each player profile is structured to display the most important recruitment information upfront, helping football professionals assess players more quickly. The platform also includes a Scout Overview feature that provides a concise breakdown of a player's profile, including key statistics, attributes, and playing style summaries, helping scouts understand a player within seconds."Scouts are reviewing more players than ever, but with less time per profile," a spokesperson for FootballersCV said. "We built FootballersCV to make talent easier to understand, not just easier to find."Many aspiring footballers struggle to present themselves professionally when contacting clubs or agents. Players often rely on scattered social media links, long direct messages, or incomplete highlight packages that make it difficult for recruiters to evaluate them effectively.FootballersCV simplifies that process by offering players a clean, professional, and standardized presentation format.The platform includes a searchable player directory allowing scouts, clubs, coaches, and agents to discover players based on position, nationality, location, age, and other key attributes. Additional features include highlight video integration, player statistics, GPS data uploads, coach references, AI-generated cover letters, and AI-powered message assistance.For football professionals, the platform provides advanced search filters, recruitment pipeline organization, player comparison tools, direct messaging, and profile verification systems.The platform has already attracted more than 200 players building professional profiles, with early engagement from scouts and industry professionals across more than 20 countries, and over 2000+ profile views recorded.FootballersCV operates on a freemium model, allowing players to create basic profiles at no cost. Premium verification plans provide additional visibility, priority search placement, and enhanced communication features.Scouts, clubs, coaches, and agents can access the platform free of charge.The platform also features an Opportunity Marketplace where players can browse football trials, showcases, academy programs, and recruitment opportunities."Football recruitment continues to evolve digitally, and presentation now plays a major role in how players are evaluated," the spokesperson added."Our goal is to help talented players present themselves professionally while making the discovery process faster and more effective for scouts and clubs."Try FootballersCV at www.footballerscv.com/search

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