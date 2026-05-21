Watchdogs of Fort Meade Escalate Fight Against Proposed AI Data Center with Legal Action and Community Rally

Residents challenge approval process while organizing “Celebrate and Protect Fort Meade,” a community event on June 20

Residents deserve transparency, lawful process, and meaningful consideration regarding a project of this scale.” — Watchdog organizers

FORT MEADE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Watchdogs of Fort Meade are intensifying efforts to stop the proposed hyperscale artificial intelligence data center planned for Fort Meade through newly filed legal actions and continued community organizing efforts.The grassroots residents group announced this week that multiple legal filings have been initiated in response to the City of Fort Meade’s approval of the proposed Stonebridge data center project, which would allow a massive industrial AI facility on approximately 1,300 acres in our community.In simple terms, the legal actions argue that:• The project approval conflicts with Fort Meade’s "Comprehensive Plan" law and Land Development Code• Residents were not properly noticed or given adequate opportunity to participate in parts of the approval process• The scale and intensity of the proposed development will negatively impact residents/nearby residents, infrastructure, utilities, and the overall quality of life in our community• The City failed to fully evaluate the compatibility of the project with the surrounding area/properties and existing development standards and lawsThe filings also seek to halt additional approvals and construction activity for purposes of development as it is proposed. According to the legal actions, residents contend that the City Commission failed to sufficiently demonstrate that the proposed industrial-scale data center complies with Fort Meade’s Land Development Code and Comprehensive Plan requirements and law regarding compatibility and intensity of use.“This fight is about protecting our community, our resources, and our future,” said a representative of Watchdogs of Fort Meade. “Residents deserve transparency, lawful process, and meaningful consideration regarding a project of this scale.”Celebrate and Protect Fort Meade Community Rally – June 20As part of continued public outreach and engagement efforts, the Watchdogs of Fort Meade will also host a Celebrate and Protect Fort Meade Community Rally on June 20, 2026, from noon to 3:00 p.m. at Fort Meade First Church of God, located at 215 S Perry Ave, Fort Meade, FL 33841.The family-friendly event will feature:• Food trucks• Music• Kids zone activities• Community information and educational resources about the proposed data center• Information on how residents can stay involved and support ongoing effortsOrganizers say the event is intended to bring the community together while continuing to educate residents about the long-term implications of hyperscale AI data center development in Fort Meade and throughout Florida.“We want people to understand what’s at stake and know they still have a voice,” organizers said. “This is about preserving the character and future of Fort Meade for generations to come.”Community members interested in learning more about the proposed data center, ongoing legal efforts, and ways to become involved are encouraged to attend the June 20 rally.For more information about the Watchdogs of Fort Meade, visit the following: Watchdogs of Fort Meade Facebook page : Watchdogs of Fort Meade (formerly: Concerning the Fort Meade Data Center)For media inquiries, please contact Watchdogs of Fort Meade at watchdogsoffortmeade@gmail.com.

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