Taylor Promotes Brian Fisher to Chief Financial Officer

Taylor promotes Brian Fisher to CFO, expanding leadership across finance, HR and IT as the company grows as a full-service 3PL partner.

Brian doesn't just lead his department — he shows up for this entire organization and has made us better in ways that go well beyond the numbers.” — Drew Taylor, CEO, Taylor Logistics Inc.

CINCINNATI , OH, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taylor Legacy Group Inc., including Taylor Logistics Inc., Taylor Distributing Co. and Taylor Warehouse Corp., today announced the promotion of Brian Fisher to Chief Financial Officer of Taylor Logistics Inc. The appointment expands Taylor’s executive leadership team — which includes CEO Drew Taylor and President and COO Will Roberson Jr. — and reflects the kind of culture Taylor has worked to build: one where talented, committed people grow with the organization.Fisher joined Taylor in June 2022 as Corporate Controller and wasted no time making his mark — not just on the balance sheet but on the people around him. Known for rolling up his sleeves alongside his team, Fisher modernized the accounting function from the inside out, introducing automation, strengthening reporting capabilities and building the analytical infrastructure that now supports decision-making at every level of the business. His impact has been felt far beyond finance.What sets Fisher apart is as much about how he works as what he delivers. He is the kind of leader who invests in his team, shows up for the organization and approaches every challenge — whether a process inefficiency or a companywide initiative — with the same energy and ownership. At Taylor, that is not just valued. It is who we are.“Brian doesn’t just lead his department — he shows up for this entire organization. From day one he has brought a level of commitment, creativity and care that has made us better in ways that go well beyond the numbers. I am excited to see everything he will accomplish in this role.”— Drew Taylor, CEO & 6th Generation Owner, Taylor Logistics Inc.As CFO, Fisher assumes an expanded executive mandate covering finance, human resources and information technology — placing him at the intersection of the people, systems and capital that move the business forward. It is a scope that suits someone who has never seen those functions as separate from each other or from the team they serve.“Brian is the definition of a team player. He never makes it about himself — he makes it about the people around him and the work in front of him. Our team is stronger because of the way he shows up every single day, and I have no doubt he will bring that same energy to everything he does in this role.”— Will Roberson Jr., President & COO, Taylor Logistics Inc.Fisher holds a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in accounting from the University of Cincinnati, is a licensed Certified Public Accountant and earned his MBA from Northern Kentucky University.Fisher’s promotion is a reflection of what Taylor has always believed — that the people who show up, invest in the team and push the organization forward are the ones who lead it. Brian has done exactly that.About Taylor Legacy Group Inc.Taylor Legacy Group Inc. is a women and family-owned organization comprising Taylor Logistics Inc., Taylor Distributing Co. and Taylor Warehouse Corp. A full-service 3PL partner, Taylor provides warehousing, transportation, fulfillment, distribution and value-added services across North America. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Taylor operates with a mission rooted in humility, hunger and smart execution. We exist for our people and to care for our customers’ inventory.

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