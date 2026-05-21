Lyle B. Masnikoff & Associates, P.A. Joined the 4th Annual Walk4Friendship

Lyle B. Masnikoff and Associates, P.A. supported Friendship House and special needs individuals through the annual Walk4Friendship event at South County Regional Park Amphitheater.

Lyle B. Masnikoff & Associates, P.A. Joined the Walk4Friendship Event on March 1, 2026, Walking Alongside Team Fara To Support Local Youth With Special Needs

We are honored to have walked alongside Team Fara and to support the Friendship House in creating a more inclusive and compassionate world for these wonderful individuals.” — Lyle B. Masnikoff

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lyle B. Masnikoff & Associates, P.A., a dedicated workers’ compensation law firm based in West Palm Beach, proudly announces its recent participation in the annual Walk4Friendship event held on March 1, 2026. The firm joined the community at the South County Regional Park Amphitheater for an inspiring opening ceremony and walk to support a cause close to their hearts.

Walk4Friendship brings the community together for a meaningful walk, opening ceremony, and family-friendly carnival — all in support of Friendship House and individuals with special needs. This year’s theme, "As One," resonated deeply with the participants, emphasizing that when the community walks together, no one walks alone.

Invited by a close chiropractor friend, the law firm enthusiastically participated as part of "Team Fara." Founder Lyle B. Masnikoff also made a personal monetary donation to help further the charity’s impactful mission. Together, the broader community’s efforts at the event raised an impressive total of $116,026.

"Our firm is built on the foundation of helping people when they are most vulnerable, and that philosophy extends far beyond the courtroom," said Lyle B. Masnikoff, Founder of the firm. "As a father, seeing the community come together 'As One' to support children and young adults with special needs was incredibly moving. We are honored to have walked alongside Team Fara and to support the Friendship House in creating a more inclusive and compassionate world for these wonderful individuals."

Following the walk, participants and their families enjoyed a Community Carnival & Lunch at the South County Regional Park — Sunset Cove Pavilion. The afternoon was filled with connection, celebration, and community spirit.

Lyle B. Masnikoff & Associates, P.A. represents injured workers throughout Florida. Led by Mr. Masnikoff, the firm brings decades of combined experience and a reputation for compassionate, aggressive advocacy. The multilingual team is dedicated to making sure that injured employees can access the medical and financial support they need so they can focus on healing and rebuilding their lives.

Consultations are free, and the firm handles workers’ compensation cases on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay no fees unless benefits are recovered. For more information, visit www.WorkersCompFL.net or call (866) 396-2382.

About Lyle B. Masnikoff and Associates, P.A.

The lawyers at Lyle B. Masnikoff and Associates, P.A. are dedicated to assisting our clients in fighting for their rights and benefits. The attorneys and staff are multilingual in Spanish, Creole, French, and Portuguese. We have attended thousands of depositions, mediations, arbitrations, hearings, and trials.

Let us help you today. Florida residents in Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Port St. Lucie, Vero, Jacksonville, Fort Myers, Sarasota, and Daytona may turn to our attorneys for legal counsel in the areas of wrongful termination and workers’ compensation.

Visit us on the web at: https://workerscompfl.net/.

Read the original press release on Lyle B. Masnikoff & Associates, P.A’s website: https://workerscompfl.net/press-releases/lyle-b-masnikoff-associates-p-a-joined-the-4th-annual-walk4friendship/

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