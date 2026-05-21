LIONS VS TIGERS: CHELSEA FC TO FACE JOHOR DARUL TA'ZIM FC IN HISTORIC CLASH THIS AUGUST

CHELSEA FC TO FACE JOHOR DARUL TA'ZIM FC IN HISTORIC CLASH THIS AUGUST. Tickets can be purchased via tickethotline.com.my

We are delighted to include this fixture against Johor Darul Ta’zim as the final match of our pre-season tour, and make our first visit to the country since a friendly in 2013.” — Pete Nuttall, Chelsea Football Club’s Director of Football Operations

JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TEG Sport has announced a landmark football fixture this August featuring Premier League giants, Chelsea FC and Malaysia Super League champions, Johor Darul Ta'zim FC (JDT).Scheduled for Tuesday, 11 August 2026, with an 8:00 PM kick-off (MYT), this highly-anticipated match will be staged at the magnificent 34,000-seat, state-of-the-art Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Johor, Malaysia. The fixture presents a rare and thrilling opportunity to witness the pride of Malaysia, JDT, representing the nation against the iconic English Premier League club, Chelsea FC.The match serves as a crucial pre-season preparation for Chelsea FC ahead of their 2026/27 campaign, while offering JDT a monumental test against top-tier European opposition on home soil.Chelsea FC are the current FIFA Club World Cup holders and the only club to have won every major trophy in the modern era. The Blues boast an extraordinary trophy cabinet that includes six First Division/Premier League Championships, eight FA Cups, five Football League Cups, two UEFA Champions League titles, two UEFA Europa League titles, and two UEFA Cup Winners' Cups. Ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, Chelsea FC have recently announced the managerial appointment of Xabi Alonso as the club looks to build on its recent success and usher in a new era at Stamford Bridge. Founded in 1905, Chelsea are one of the most recognised and supported football brands on the planet, with a passionate following across Southeast Asia that makes this fixture all the more special.Johor Darul Ta'zim FC have established an era of unprecedented dominance in Malaysian and Asian football. The Southern Tigers have captured 12 consecutive Malaysia Super League titles, a record unmatched in the history of the competition, alongside multiple Malaysia Cup and Malaysia FA Cup victories. On the continental stage, JDT made history by winning the AFC Cup and have consistently demonstrated their quality in the AFC Champions League, earning recognition as one of Southeast Asia's most formidable football clubs. Playing at their fortress, the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, JDT will carry the hopes and pride of the entire nation.Pete Nuttall, Chelsea Football Club’s Director of Football Operations, said: “We are delighted to include this fixture against Johor Darul Ta’zim as the final match of our pre-season tour, and make our first visit to the country since a friendly in 2013. Football has an incredibly passionate following across the region, and this is a fantastic opportunity for our supporters in Malaysia and across Southeast Asia to see the team in action once more ahead of the new season.”Luis Garcia, Johor Darul Ta’zim FC Chief Executive Officer said, “We are incredibly proud and honoured to host one of the world’s renowned Premier League clubs, Chelsea FC. This occasion is not only a milestone for our club, but also a reflection of the growing stature of JDT within Asian football. The Sultan Ibrahim Stadium is our fortress, and this August it will become the stage for a truly unforgettable night. We look forward to the match, which is one of many more to come. Chelsea will not only enjoy the JDT hospitality and state-of-the-art facilities we have, but also the wonderful state of Johor.”Ms. Rachael Carroll, Managing Director at TEG Sport, said, "TEG Sport is excited to bring Chelsea FC to Malaysia. We want to sincerely thank His Royal Highness the Prince of Johor for his unwavering support in bringing this historic fixture to Johor and for the opportunity to play at the incredible Sultan Ibrahim Stadium. We have heard so much about the passion for football from Malaysian fans, and we simply cannot wait to experience the electric atmosphere on match day."The match is proudly supported by the Official Experience Partner, Tatler.Ticketing Information:Fans can register for exclusive pre-sale access with TEG Sport at tegsport.com.au to receive the latest news and updates.CFC & JDT Supporter Club Presale: Thursday, 21 May 2026 at 10:00am (DST - Malaysia)General Public Sale: Friday, 22 May, 12:00pm (DST - Malaysia)Ticket prices begin at RM 154, with five seating options available up to RM 1,254 for a VIP seat. Tickets can be purchased via Tickethotline.com.my . A processing fee applies per transaction.

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