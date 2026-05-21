Agribusiness Global Trade Summit Highlights Global Sourcing, Supply Chain Connections Ahead of August Event

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Trustchem Co., Ltd Named Crop Protection Sponsor

The Agribusiness Global Trade Summit provides an important platform to connect with partners across the global crop protection market.” — Susan Dee of Trustchem Co., Ltd

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organizers of the Agribusiness Global℠ Trade Summit announced new program highlights and sponsor participation ahead of the Aug. 5-6 event at the Caesars Forum Conference Center, reinforcing the event’s role in expanding global supplier networks and strengthening supply chain relationships across the crop input industry.

Among this year’s featured partners is Trustchem Co., Ltd, which will serve as a crop protection sponsor, supporting the event’s focus on connecting international manufacturers with distributors and agribusiness companies seeking reliable supply and new product opportunities.

The Agribusiness Global Trade Summit brings together executives, sourcing professionals, product development leaders and distributors representing companies from more than 40 countries. The event is designed to support supplier discovery, provide access to international manufacturing partners and facilitate face-to-face sourcing conversations in a focused business environment.

Headquartered in Nanjing, China, Trustchem Co., Ltd is a high-tech pesticide manufacturing enterprise specializing in the research, development and production of plant protection products. Founded in 1996, the company operates multiple global subsidiaries, research and quality-control centers, and manufacturing facilities, and has ranked among the top 30 pesticide exporters in China over the past five years.

“The Agribusiness Global Trade Summit provides an important platform to connect with partners across the global crop protection market,” said Susan Dee of Trustchem Co., Ltd. “We look forward to engaging with industry leaders, sharing our capabilities, and exploring new opportunities to support customers worldwide.”

Trustchem is part of a growing group of crop protection suppliers participating in the 2026 event, offering attendees the opportunity to evaluate products, compare capabilities and build relationships with manufacturers from key global markets.

In addition to its sponsor role, Trustchem will exhibit at Booth 409 and host meetings in Meeting Room 107, where attendees can connect directly with company representatives through scheduled and on-site meetings focused on partnership development.

The 2026 Summit will feature market outlooks, supplier presentations and structured networking opportunities designed to help companies expand partnerships, strengthen supply chain strategies, and identify new sourcing options.

Attendees will also have access to a global exhibitor base showcasing developments in crop protection, biologicals, plant nutrition, and related technologies.

To view the full agenda and list of participating exhibitors, visit:

https://www.tradesummit.com/global/exhibitor-list

https://www.tradesummit.com/global/schedule/

To register for the Agribusiness Global Trade Summit, visit:

TradeSummit.AgriBusinessGlobal.com/Register

About AgriBusiness Global

For 37 years, AgriBusiness Global has served as a trusted business information source for leaders across the global crop input value chain. Through journalism, research and industry events, the brand delivers insights that help companies develop crop solutions, leverage emerging technologies and support a safe and abundant global food supply.

About Meister Media Worldwide

Meister Media Worldwide is a leading global agriculture media and events company, committed to cultivating a sustainable world through nearly 100 years of expertise. The company and its brands advance agricultural markets by providing print and digital media, events, data intelligence products, and custom business solutions. Meister Media Worldwide is based in Willoughby, OH, U.S., with locations in Beijing, China, and Mumbai, India. Learn more at meistermedia.com.

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