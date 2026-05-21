Star-Studded Coming-of-Age Drama ‘The Midway Point’ Lands on Streaming Platforms Across US and Canada

Sean Ryan Fox and Catharine Daddario in The Midway Point.

Brazilian-American filmmaker Lucca Vieira brings neurodivergent perspective to independent film debut.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Midway Point, the debut feature film from 23-year-old Brazilian-American filmmaker Lucca Vieira, is now available for streaming in the United States, Canada and all will be soon at all English-speaking territories. Distributed by Level 33 Entertainment, the indie drama has officially launched on digital video-on-demand services. Audiences can rent or purchase the film on digital platforms, with features on Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google Play and Amazon.In addition to these primary digital storefronts, the film is accessible across a broad network of streaming, cable and satellite providers in North America. Audiences in the United States and regional territories can watch the feature via YouTube, Xfinity, DirecTV, Verizon, Dish Anywhere, Plex and Hoopla, while Canadian viewers can access the film through Apple TV Canada and Amazon.ca.A Neurodivergent PerspectiveWritten when Vieira was 17 and directed at 20, The Midway Point follows a neurodivergent teenager navigating a relationship with a classmate. The narrative draws directly from Vieira’s own experiences on the autism spectrum to examine isolation and human connection. Despite his youth during production, Vieira’s script secured a veteran Hollywood cast that includes Thora Birch (American Beauty), Julie Benz (Dexter), Wes Studi (The Last of the Mohicans), Catharine Daddario (IF) and Sean Ryan Fox (The Righteous Gemstones).About Lucca VieiraLucca Vieira has been making films since age 8. At 16, his documentary Parkland: Stories from the Survivors screened at festivals, which he followed with his horror short, Silhouette, selected by eight festivals across North America. Vieira's directorial style focuses on isolated characters and psychological depth, drawing inspiration from Stanley Kubrick and David Cronenberg. He noted that he wants to tell stories about characters who feel alienated from the world around them.Vieira is currently developing his second feature project, a body horror film titled Shift. The proof-of-concept short for Shift completed its festival run in April 2026, including screenings at the Beverly Hills Film Festival and the Dallas International Film Festival.Where to WatchThe Midway Point is streaming now . Audiences can check their preferred digital platform, including Apple TV, Fandango, Google Play and Amazon, for regional availability and local pricing.Media Contact:t.pr agency | media@thaiseliasenpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.