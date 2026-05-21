LezDo TechMed Announces Nationwide Availability of Comprehensive Medical Record Review Services

LezDo TechMed Comprehensive Medical Record Review Services

LezDo TechMed expands nationwide, delivering fast, accurate, and reliable medical record review support for legal and insurance teams.

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LezDo TechMed, a leading medical record review outsourcing company headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, announces the nationwide availability of its full suite of medical record review services to support medico-legal professionals. They offer services to personal injury law firms, insurance companies, IME and QME physicians, life care planners, and pharmaceutical organizations across all states.With offices in Alpharetta, Encino and New York, LezDo TechMed provides medico-legal support services combining the power of AI automation and expertise of certified clinicians.AI Precision & Expert Oversight in One PlatformEvery LezDo TechMed service is delivered through CaseDrive, the company's proprietary AI-powered case management platform built specifically for medico-legal workflows. CaseDrive combines advanced OCR and NLP capabilities with enterprise-grade security.They process cases 10x faster than traditional manual review while maintaining full HIPAA compliance, SOC 2 Type II certification, and ISO 27001 compliance.LezDo TechMed maintains a consistent 99.8% accuracy rate across every service with AI handling speed and data extraction, and certified professionals handling clinical judgment and quality control.LezDo TechMed has special expertise in personal injury cases involving complex orthopedic and neurological cases. They support attorneys and medical experts in medical malpractice and mass tort litigation.Their expert team handles record review to identify key clinical details from large volumes of records and convert them to clear, accurate reports. These reports help the medico-legal teams quickly understand the cases and enhance their operations.Their services include: Medical Chronology Services : Medical events are organized into clear medical timelines, making it easier to track treatment history and the progression of injuries.Narrative Summary Services: They present medical data in a simple narrative format, helping attorneys and insurers understand important details without the struggle to grasp complex medical terms.Deposition Summary Services: The summaries highlight key admissions, contradictions, and critical facts in witness testimonies, supporting legal teams in better case preparation.APS Medical Summarization Services: Vital facts are extracted from Attending Physician Statements and presented in a clear, structured format to help underwriters in insurance claim processes.Sorting & Indexing: Medical records are arranged in a clear and logical order. Each document is labeled clearly for easy access. This saves time and avoids confusion.With their nationwide services, legal teams, IME & QME physicians, life care planners, and insurers can avail end-to-end medical data analysis services for their practices across the nation.Looking for accurate and timely medical record review? Connect with LezDo TechMed at www.lezdotechmed.com

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