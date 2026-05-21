TCI Brings Inquiry-Based Social Studies to New York's Fourth Graders with New State-Aligned Program

TCI Brings Learning Alive!

Social Studies Alive! New York and Its People brings inquiry-based learning fully aligned to New York State's K–12 social studies framework

Every student deserves to be an active participant in their own learning, not a passive reader. This program [gives] every fourth grader in the state a social studies experience...built for them.” — Natasha Martin, director of outreach at TCI

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teachers' Curriculum Institute ( TCI ), a social studies and science curriculum provider founded by teachers, today announced the summer 2026 availability of its New York State–aligned K–12 social studies programs , headlined by a new Grade 4 program built specifically for New York: Social Studies Alive! New York and Its People. This launch completes TCI's fully aligned K–12 social studies suite for New York, which includes Social Studies Alive! The Western Hemisphere for Grade 5, released last year.Designed to transform students into active social scientists rather than passive readers of history, TCI's programs are rooted in real classroom expertise and research. Through lively debates, interactive projects, and inquiry-driven lessons, students explore big ideas, turning points, and diverse perspectives spanning New York, the United States, and world history — building the critical thinking and intellectual skills that last far beyond the classroom.Social Studies Alive! New York and Its People, TCI's new Grade 4 program, is built lesson by lesson around New York's learning standards. Students investigate the structure and function of New York's state government. They explore the three branches of government, including the roles of the governor, local senators, and assembly members, how a bill becomes a law, and the rights and freedoms guaranteed to citizens. Each lesson is organized around explicit New York Learning Standards and student-facing “I can” learning targets, giving teachers a clear, framework-aligned roadmap and giving students ownership of their own learning.TCI's programs are designed to meet to the unique needs of every classroom, whether teachers are administering brief, engaging elementary activities or diving deeper into complex secondary topics. Built-in differentiation supports help reach every learner, including English Learners, advanced learners, and students with special education needs. Programs are available in both English and Spanish, and TCI's digital platform integrates seamlessly with major learning management systems, giving teachers the flexibility to move between digital and print instruction with ease.Beyond curriculum, TCI supports educators every step of the way. Live trainings, self-paced professional development courses, and active educator communities make it easy to get started and to grow so that every day, more classrooms can find new ways to bring learning alive.“For more than three decades, TCI has believed that every student deserves to be an active participant in their own learning — not a passive reader. Building a program around New York's own standards is how we are making that real for New York's teachers and students. This program is designed to give every fourth grader in the state a social studies experience that is truly built for them,” said Natasha Martin, director of outreach at TCI.New York educators and district administrators can explore TCI's full suite of K–12 social studies programs, request sample materials, including the Student Journal, Teacher's Guide, Social Studies Stories, and Picture Cards, or schedule a platform demo at teachtci.com/social-studies/ny-elementary-social-studies About TCITCI (Teachers' Curriculum Institute) is an award-winning K–12 publishing company created by teachers for teachers. Focusing on active learning and student engagement, TCI gives districts everything they need to help teachers create immersive classroom experiences. For more than 36 years, the company has partnered with the education community to fundamentally change classroom instruction. TCI's K–12 programs are based on proven teaching strategies and practices that Bring Learning Alive! and achieve consistent, positive classroom results. TCI believes that the best education marries great content, meaningful technology, and interactive classroom experiences. More than 1.7 million students and 115K educators around the country achieve and succeed with TCI. Learn more at teachtci.com.

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