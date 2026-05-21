PumasAI Launches Enterprise AI Transformation Service Proven to Help Pharmaceutical Teams Reach 50% Productivity Growth

New offering helps pharmaceutical and biotech organizations modernize pharmacometrics workflows, reduce manual work, and accelerate drug development timelines

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PumasAI, an AI-powered clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics company transforming how pharmaceutical teams work, today announced the launch of Catalyst, a new enterprise AI transformation service built to help pharmaceutical and biotech organizations achieve up to 50 percent productivity growth within 12 months through smarter AI adoption, workflow modernization, and stronger operational alignment.

After implementing artificial intelligence powered workflows and automation across its internal consulting teams, PumasAI dramatically reduced time spent on repetitive tasks, accelerated modeling workflows, and created more capacity for scientists to focus on higher-value scientific decision-making. The company is now bringing that same transformation model to pharmaceutical and biotech organizations looking to modernize their own operations and bring therapies to market faster.

“Catalyst started with our own team to prove the concept,” said Dr. Vijay Ivaturi, Co-Founder and CEO of PumasAI. “We saw firsthand what happens when AI is thoughtfully embedded into scientific workflows. Our teams became faster, more efficient, with better quality, and better positioned to focus on scientific rigor instead of repetitive operational tasks. After seeing a 50 percent productivity increase ourselves, and on a journey towards higher numbers, we knew we had to help other organizations achieve the same outcome.”

Overcoming clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics challenges

Catalyst addresses several longstanding challenges that continue to slow clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics teams across the pharmaceutical industry, such as:

● MIDD workflows and analyses often require weeks of manual coding, diagnostic reviews, and repeated iterations.

● Legacy platforms often require highly specialized expertise while limiting speed and automation opportunities.

● Many teams remain stuck in fragmented workflows across multiple software, creating unnecessary handoffs that slow execution and increase the risk of

errors.

As regulatory demands continue to increase, clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics teams are asked to do more, and many scientists spend too much time managing workflows instead of driving scientific strategy.

PumasAI’s Enterprise AI Transformation service helps organizations solve those challenges by modernizing workflows through Pumas, PumasAide, and enterprise-approved AI tools. Organizations can expect the following proven outcomes from Catalyst:

● Up to 50 percent overall productivity growth within 12 months.

● Reduced time spent on repetitive workflow tasks.

● Approximately twice as many model variants explored during each analysis.

● Faster progression from raw data to regulatory-ready reports.

New, simple AI engagement model

Catalyst is delivered through a three-phase engagement model designed to create measurable progress for clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics teams at every step, as follows:

● Discover: PumasAI conducts workflow mapping, tool-chain audits, infrastructure reviews, team assessments, and productivity benchmarking to identify inefficiencies and deliver a prioritized roadmap.

● Transform: Teams migrate existing model libraries into Pumas, deploy PumasAide, replace manual workflows with automated pipelines, and implement validation frameworks aligned with internal requirements. Organizations can target a 25 to 30 percent productivity improvement during this phase.

● Accelerate: PumasAI supports full team certification, safe parallel-run transitions for critical analyses, targeted optimization efforts, and long-term sustainability planning designed to help organizations reach and maintain a 50 percent productivity goal.

Throughout the engagement, PumasAide helps scientists streamline daily work by assisting with scientific model code generation and data preparation, automating diagnostics and sensitivity analyses, drafting regulatory documentation, and orchestrating end-to-end workflows with intelligent checkpoints. Every output remains reviewed and approved by clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics scientists to ensure teams remain fully in control.

“We believe the future belongs to scientific teams that can combine human expertise with intelligent automation,” added Ivaturi. “The organizations that make this shift now will move faster, learn faster, and ultimately bring better therapies to patients sooner.”

For more information about Catalyst, PumasAI’s Enterprise AI Transformation service, visit https://pumas.ai/our-services/ai-task-force

Or, register to join PumasAI for its latest webinar on In-Silico Clinical Trials with NLME Models, here: https://pumas.ai/events/in-silico-clinical-trials-with-nlme-models.

About PumasAI

PumasAI is an award-winning, AI-powered clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics company transforming how pharmaceutical teams work. Proprietary software and AI tools developed by the company includes the Pumas suite of products, an integrated modeling and simulation platform designed to multiply productivity across the drug development lifecycle. Scientists at PumasAI provide consulting with leading pharmaceutical innovators in clinical pharmacology, model-informed drug development (MIDD), pharmacometrics, front-end applications, and more.

For additional information, visit www.pumas.ai

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