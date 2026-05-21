All in Motion Strengthens Its Global Growth Engine with New Chief Growth Officer and Expanded Pune Operations

Twin strategic moves underpin AIM's 3X growth ambition to be the partner of choice for ambitious marketers powering their brand and growing their demand.

MUMBAI, INDIA, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All in Motion (AIM), a global creative and marketing services firm, has appointed Saurabh Kulkarni as Chief Growth Officer (CGO) and announced a significant expansion of its Pune operations. Together, the moves form a single strategic step: scaling AIM’s services across creative design, motion graphics, video production, marketing campaigns, account-based marketing (ABM), event support and demand generation, in pursuit of a stated ambition to grow the firm 3X over the next three years, including a planned scale-up to 200+ professionals globally, with the Pune hub alone growing to 50+ specialists.The moves come at a defining moment for marketing services. Buyer journeys have moved decisively toward digital, self-directed paths; AI is increasingly mediating brand discovery and vendor research; and marketing leaders are being held accountable for brand strength and demand outcomes in equal measure. Brands no longer want a creative agency on one side and a demand agency on the other. They want a single partner that can power the brand and grow the demand - with the same craft, strategy, and accountability across both.This is the proposition that AIM has spent more than 7 years building. From offices in Mumbai, Pune, Toronto, and Warsaw, the firm partners with enterprises - including Capgemini, Google Cloud, EY, HCLTech, Genpact, Shure, LTM, and Schneider Electric, alongside high-growth challengers building category-defining stories. Whether the brief is a brand idea, a film, a global campaign, or a pipeline program, AIM delivers it as one integrated offering, not stitched together from silos.As Chief Growth Officer, Saurabh will own AIM’s global market expansion, client growth, and the integration of AIM’s services into a single, outcome-led go-to-market. He joins AIM with 22+ years of experience scaling Marketing functions & businesses across India and international markets, most recently in senior leadership roles at leading global firms like Schneider Electric, Cognizant, and Capgemini.Abhijit Shilpkar, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, All in Motion: “Our ambition has always been bigger than what we do; it is what we help our clients do. AIM exists to help ambitious brands power their growth with one trusted partner. The expanded Pune hub and Saurabh joining as CGO are the building blocks of our next chapter - a 3X growth journey that will see AIM become a defining global name in creative and marketing services.”Darshan Mudras, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, All in Motion: “We are deliberate about who we partner with, brands that take their growth seriously, irrespective of stage. Our commitment to them is constant: strategic depth, creative craft, and outcomes that move the business. The expanded Pune hub gives us the scale, talent, and AI-enabled capability to deliver that promise globally.”Saurabh Kulkarni, Chief Growth Officer, All in Motion: “AIM stands out for a rare combination, creative credibility and commercial accountability, brought to brands that mean business. The opportunity, with this team, is to build the defining global creative and marketing services partner of the next decade.”Built for the next decade of marketing.With this leadership appointment, the expanded Pune hub, and a stated ambition to grow 3X by 2029, AIM is positioning itself as the long-term creative and marketing services partner.About All in MotionAll in Motion (AIM) is a global creative and marketing services firm built for ambitious organizations that take their brand and their demand seriously. From offices in Mumbai, Pune, Toronto, and Warsaw, AIM partners with category leaders and challengers alike, bringing strategic depth and creative craft to the work that defines a brand and the campaigns that grow it.Learn more at www.allinmotion.com

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