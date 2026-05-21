Wicklander-Zulawski & Associates and the Loss Prevention Research Council Announce Strategic Partnership

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Partnership unites the retail industry’s leading research organization with the global authority in investigative interviewing and human risk education

By bringing our organizations together, we are empowering the industry’s ability to elevate professional development through continual learning.” — Read Hayes, PhD, Executive Director and Founder of the LPRC

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wicklander-Zulawski & Associates , LLC (WZ), the global authority in investigative interviewing and human risk education, and the Loss Prevention Research Council ( LPRC ), the retail industry’s leading research and collaboration organization focused on reducing theft, fraud, violence, and operational risk through evidence-based innovation, announce a strategic partnership.The partnership brings together two organizations that have helped shape the modern retail risk landscape through research, practitioner education, industry collaboration, and operational expertise. Together, WZ and LPRC will expand opportunities for education, research dissemination, professional development, and thought leadership designed to strengthen the capabilities of asset protection, investigative, and enterprise risk professionals worldwide.For more than two decades, LPRC has served as the industry’s premier research engine for retail loss prevention and asset protection innovation. Through its unique ecosystem of retailers, solution providers, manufacturers, law enforcement leaders, and university researchers, LPRC develops and validates data-driven strategies that help organizations prevent crime, reduce violence, improve safety, and protect profitability.From controlled lab environments to real-world field research, LPRC has become the trusted source for actionable insights that influence how leading retailers address organized retail crime, workplace violence, fraud, operational disruption, and emerging security threats across increasingly complex consumer environments.Wicklander-Zulawski brings more than four decades of practitioner-led expertise in investigative interviewing, human behavior, and risk-based training. Its non-confrontational interviewing methodology is trusted by major retailers, law enforcement agencies, corporate security teams, compliance leaders, and enterprise risk professionals around the globe.“Retail risk today is more interconnected and more dynamic than ever before,” said David Thompson, CFI, CEO of Wicklander-Zulawski & Associates. “The Loss Prevention Research Council has established itself as the most influential research and collaboration organization in the retail asset protection industry. Their work drives innovation, informs strategy, and helps retailers make smarter decisions grounded in evidence and measurable outcomes. We are proud to partner with LPRC to help bridge the gap between research, frontline operations, and human-centered investigative training.”The partnership will include participation in LPRC programming, educational collaboration, professional development opportunities, and support for key industry events, including LPRC IMPACT and Wicklander-Zulawski’s Elite Training Days hosted by the International Association of Interviewers In addition, the organizations will collaborate on thought leadership initiatives and educational programming focused on helping retailers and solution providers better address retail crime, workplace violence, fraud, investigative interviewing, enterprise risk, and offender behavior.“LPRC was built on the belief that collaborative research leads to evidence-based decisions that strengthens the industry and creates safer places,” said Read Hayes, PhD, Executive Director and Founder of the LPRC. “By bringing our organizations together, we are empowering the industry’s ability to elevate professional development through continual learning.”As retailers continue facing evolving threats tied to organized retail crime, violence, fraud, and operational disruption, the need for credible research, collaborative problem-solving, and scalable training has never been greater.By combining LPRC’s industry-leading research ecosystem with Wicklander-Zulawski’s globally recognized investigative interviewing expertise, the partnership will help retailers build safer stores, strengthen investigative outcomes, reduce operational risk, and improve the protection of employees and customers alike.About the Loss Prevention Research CouncilThe Loss Prevention Research Council (LPRC) is the retail industry’s leading research and collaboration organization dedicated to reducing theft, fraud, violence, and operational risk through evidence-based solutions. LPRC brings together retailers, solution providers, manufacturers, law enforcement agencies, and academic researchers to develop, test, and scale innovative strategies that improve safety, protect assets, and enhance business performance. Through applied research, field studies, labs, working groups, and industry events, LPRC helps organizations make smarter decisions grounded in measurable results.About Wicklander-Zulawski & AssociatesWicklander-Zulawski & Associates is the global authority in investigative interviewing and human risk education. For more than 40 years, WZ has trained law enforcement, asset protection, human resources, corporate security, compliance, and enterprise risk professionals in proven, non-confrontational interview methods. WZ supports organizations across public and private sectors with training, consulting, and professional development designed to improve investigative outcomes and reduce human risk.Media ContactDiego RodriguezMarketing ManagerLoss Prevention Research CouncilDiego@lpresearch.org352-222-8202Lpresearch.org

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