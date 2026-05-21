ActivPower Inc. Receives 'Outstanding Organization Award' at Health 2.0 Conference 2026

About

Ravi R. Iyer, M.D. is the founding physician and president of The Iyer Clinics-LMG, a TOP Doctor-rated practice in Fairfax and Loudoun County, Virginia, and serves as the Director of Clinical Research for Loudoun Medical Group. A published physician-scientist, author, and inventor, he has several patents with applications in the canine and human fields. Dr. Iyer's work at the Iyer Clinic and his educational essays, articles, and writings focus on the intersection and interactions of social events with people as metrics of health in a society. His extensive background of over 40 years in the fields of medicine, science, basic research, drug regulation, and vaccine development and deep insight into the human condition puts him in a unique position to speak about these issues with clarity, incisive depth, and deep compassion. His passion is educating and advocating for a balanced understanding and stewardship of our life and world in a manner that allows for all-around growth and health for all creatures and populations. He divides his time between his Internal Medicine practice, his clinical research, his writing and advocacy, his two German shepherds, and his family with whom he lives in Northern Virginia.

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