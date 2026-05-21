ActivPower Inc. Receives 'Outstanding Organization Award' at Health 2.0 Conference 2026
Global health and wellness innovator recognized for excellence in human, canine, and equine performance and longevity products
ActivPower Inc. develops high-performance, award-winning supplements and wellness solutions serving global human, canine, and equine markets through its three specialized divisions:
ActivPowerIRX — Human health, wellness, performance, and longevity solutions
ActivPowerCANIS — Wellness products for canine companion animals
ActivPowerEQUUS — Advanced supplementation for recreational and competitive racehorses
The company combines cutting-edge research and development with contemporary scientific methodology, integrating eastern and indigenous herbal traditions alongside western molecular technology to support health, vitality, and functionality throughout all stages of life. ActivPower products are utilized by elite athletes, competitive police and military units, and the global equine sport industry.
“Our mission has always been centered on helping individuals and animals achieve optimal performance, wellness, and longevity,” said Dr. Ravi R. Iyer, Founder and Chairman of ActivPower Inc. Group of Companies, who accepted the award on behalf of the organization. “This award is both an honor and a recognition of our philosophy of how to Power Your Possible across the spectrum of life.”
Recognizing the Team Behind the Achievement
ActivPower Inc. acknowledged the dedication and contributions of the individuals and strategic partners whose leadership and expertise have supported the company’s growth and success:
Dr. Rajeev Khanna — Chief Executive Officer
Anuradha Iyer — Founder
Ravi Narayan — ActivPower Board Member
Sanjay Srikanth — ActivPower Board Member
Rajiv Singh — Seed Investor
Mythili Bachu — Seed Investor
Vasantha Narayanan — Fractional Chief Financial Officer
Chris Bettin — Fractional Creative Director
Jeremy Tollemache — Fractional Chief Marketing Officer
Rakesh Gopalan — General Counsel
Layline Scaliem — Manufacturing and Customer Fulfillment
Claudia Cruz — Store Operations and Fulfillment
Sujan Fang — Manufacturing and Quality Control
Srikanth Potharaju, CEO of MWebware — ActivPower E-Commerce Platform Development
Times Square Award Broadcast
To commemorate the recognition, the ActivPower Inc. award video will be featured on the Times Square Display in New York City on Friday, May 22, 2026, appearing once every hour at the 33rd minute of each hour.
Viewing Location:
1560 Broadway, between 46th and 47th Street
Directly above the Pelé Store
Times Square, New York City
Those unable to attend in person may view the live broadcast through the following livestreams:
Primary Livestream:
https://share.earthcam.net/tJ90CoLmq7TzrY396Yd88A4kdLdbDd6oQl5D9Ktzt8U!/
Secondary Livestream:
https://www.earthcam.com/usa/newyork/timessquare/?cam=tsstreet
About ActivPower Inc.
ActivPower Inc. is a global health and wellness company focused on advancing performance, vitality, and longevity for humans, companion animals, and equine athletes. Through science-driven innovation and the integration of traditional herbal knowledge with modern molecular technologies, the company develops award-winning supplements and wellness products designed to support lifelong health and optimal functionality.
For more information, visit:
www.ActivPower.com
Ravi R. Iyer
ActivPower Inc.
info@activpowerinc.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Power Your Possible with ActivPower
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.