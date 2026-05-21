ActivPower Inc. Receives 'Outstanding Organization Award' at Health 2.0 Conference 2026

“Dr. Ravi R. Iyer accepts the ‘Outstanding Organization Award’ on behalf of ActivPower Inc. at the Health 2.0 Conference in Las Vegas, April 2026, standing alongside a conference representative while holding the award plaque on stage.”

Power Your Possible with ActivPower

Global health and wellness innovator recognized for excellence in human, canine, and equine performance and longevity products

This award reflects ActivPower’s commitment to Power Your Possible by combining nature and science to advance strength, vitality, and lifelong wellness for humans and animals alike.”
— Dr. Ravi R. Iyer, Founder and Chairman, ActivPower Inc.
MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ActivPower Inc. was honored with the prestigious “Outstanding Organization Award” at the Health 2.0 Conference 2026, held April 7–9, 2026, at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The award recognizes organizations contributing to the advancement of structured learning approaches, leadership frameworks, and innovation shaped through research and practical application.

ActivPower Inc. develops high-performance, award-winning supplements and wellness solutions serving global human, canine, and equine markets through its three specialized divisions:

ActivPowerIRX — Human health, wellness, performance, and longevity solutions
ActivPowerCANIS — Wellness products for canine companion animals
ActivPowerEQUUS — Advanced supplementation for recreational and competitive racehorses

The company combines cutting-edge research and development with contemporary scientific methodology, integrating eastern and indigenous herbal traditions alongside western molecular technology to support health, vitality, and functionality throughout all stages of life. ActivPower products are utilized by elite athletes, competitive police and military units, and the global equine sport industry.

“Our mission has always been centered on helping individuals and animals achieve optimal performance, wellness, and longevity,” said Dr. Ravi R. Iyer, Founder and Chairman of ActivPower Inc. Group of Companies, who accepted the award on behalf of the organization. “This award is both an honor and a recognition of our philosophy of how to Power Your Possible across the spectrum of life.”

Recognizing the Team Behind the Achievement

ActivPower Inc. acknowledged the dedication and contributions of the individuals and strategic partners whose leadership and expertise have supported the company’s growth and success:

Dr. Rajeev Khanna — Chief Executive Officer
Anuradha Iyer — Founder
Ravi Narayan — ActivPower Board Member
Sanjay Srikanth — ActivPower Board Member
Rajiv Singh — Seed Investor
Mythili Bachu — Seed Investor
Vasantha Narayanan — Fractional Chief Financial Officer
Chris Bettin — Fractional Creative Director
Jeremy Tollemache — Fractional Chief Marketing Officer
Rakesh Gopalan — General Counsel
Layline Scaliem — Manufacturing and Customer Fulfillment
Claudia Cruz — Store Operations and Fulfillment
Sujan Fang — Manufacturing and Quality Control
Srikanth Potharaju, CEO of MWebware — ActivPower E-Commerce Platform Development
Times Square Award Broadcast

To commemorate the recognition, the ActivPower Inc. award video will be featured on the Times Square Display in New York City on Friday, May 22, 2026, appearing once every hour at the 33rd minute of each hour.

Viewing Location:

1560 Broadway, between 46th and 47th Street
Directly above the Pelé Store
Times Square, New York City

Those unable to attend in person may view the live broadcast through the following livestreams:

Primary Livestream:
https://share.earthcam.net/tJ90CoLmq7TzrY396Yd88A4kdLdbDd6oQl5D9Ktzt8U!/

Secondary Livestream:
https://www.earthcam.com/usa/newyork/timessquare/?cam=tsstreet

About ActivPower Inc.

ActivPower Inc. is a global health and wellness company focused on advancing performance, vitality, and longevity for humans, companion animals, and equine athletes. Through science-driven innovation and the integration of traditional herbal knowledge with modern molecular technologies, the company develops award-winning supplements and wellness products designed to support lifelong health and optimal functionality.

For more information, visit:
www.ActivPower.com

Ravi R. Iyer
ActivPower Inc.
info@activpowerinc.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook

Power Your Possible with ActivPower

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ActivPower Inc. Receives 'Outstanding Organization Award' at Health 2.0 Conference 2026

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Contact
Ravi R. Iyer
ActivPower Inc. info@activpowerinc.com
Company/Organization
The Iyer Clinic-LMG
13505 Dulles Technology Drive, Suite 1A
HERNDON, Virginia, 20171
United States
+1 703-587-8744
Visit Website
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About

Ravi R. Iyer, M.D. is the founding physician and president of The Iyer Clinics-LMG, a TOP Doctor-rated practice in Fairfax and Loudoun County, Virginia, and serves as the Director of Clinical Research for Loudoun Medical Group. A published physician-scientist, author, and inventor, he has several patents with applications in the canine and human fields. Dr. Iyer's work at the Iyer Clinic and his educational essays, articles, and writings focus on the intersection and interactions of social events with people as metrics of health in a society. His extensive background of over 40 years in the fields of medicine, science, basic research, drug regulation, and vaccine development and deep insight into the human condition puts him in a unique position to speak about these issues with clarity, incisive depth, and deep compassion. His passion is educating and advocating for a balanced understanding and stewardship of our life and world in a manner that allows for all-around growth and health for all creatures and populations. He divides his time between his Internal Medicine practice, his clinical research, his writing and advocacy, his two German shepherds, and his family with whom he lives in Northern Virginia.

https://www.amazon.com/stores/Ravi-Iyer-MD/author/B0C6SLL74L

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