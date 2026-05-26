SUNY Oswego’s Delta Kappa Kappa Celebrates 100 Years with Community Concert During Reunion Weekend

A recent gathering of Delta Kappa Kappa. Thousands of brothers have graduated from SUNY Oswego and made significant contributions at the local and national levels. Delta Kappa Kappa House at 15 Bronson Street, Oswego, N.Y., in 1963. Built in the 1830s and purchased by the fraternity in 1948, the house served as home to generations of brothers until it was destroyed by a suspicious fire on Jan. 9, 1986. The current Delta Kappa Kappa House at 86 Sheldon Avenue, Oswego, N.Y. The fraternity purchased this house, located one block from the SUNY Oswego campus, in 1986. The residence has undergone numerous improvements over the decades, thanks to brothers and active alumni.

This is the moment we have all been waiting for, and our Delta Kappa Kappa alumni are so excited to return to the city we love” — James Lalino, President, Delta Kappa Kappa Alumni Association

OSWEGO, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 1926 on the shores of Lake Ontario, Delta Kappa Kappa at SUNY Oswego will celebrate its 100th anniversary during the university’s Reunion Weekend, June 4–7, 2026.

The centennial marks a significant milestone for the fraternity, which has spent a century fostering fellowship, scholarship, and leadership while maintaining deep ties to both campus and the Oswego community. The weekend will bring together hundreds of fraternity alumni, families, students, and local residents to celebrate the organization’s legacy and lasting impact.

“This is the moment we have all been waiting for, and our Delta Kappa Kappa alumni are so excited to return to the city we love," said James Lalino, President of the Delta Kappa Kappa Alumni Association and a 2010 SUNY Oswego graduate. "We take deep pride in working with SUNY Oswego on our centennial milestone, and we value their committed partnership. Celebrating our great fraternity’s 100-year anniversary this June will serve to strengthen our bonds in the Port City and Central New York for the next 100 years."

A highlight of the celebration will be “Rockin’ on the River,” a community concert taking place Friday evening at 7 p.m. on the riverfront adjacent to the Best Western Hotel in Oswego. The event will feature local favorite FrostBit Blue and Rochester-based Jumbo Shrimp, and community members are invited to attend and celebrate. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County (CAC), reinforcing the fraternity’s longstanding commitment to community service.

“Throughout the years, Delta Kappa Kappa has contributed its time and resources to our mission,” said Tory DeCaire, Executive Director of the CAC and a 1996 graduate. “We recognize their genuine interest and care for our efforts to aid child abuse victims and their families across Oswego County.”

The fraternity’s partnership with the CAC spans more than a decade, reflecting its broader mission of service and civic engagement. Over its 100-year history, Delta Kappa Kappa has produced leaders locally in Oswego and across the nation in education, law enforcement, business, government, healthcare, and the arts—many of whom remain actively engaged decades after graduation.

“A century-long legacy such as Delta Kappa Kappa reflects the enduring power of connection that defines the SUNY Oswego experience,” said Heath Wood, Vice President for University Advancement at SUNY Oswego. “As we advance Vision 4040, our long-range growth and transformation initiative, and expand SUNY Oswego’s promise, organizations like Delta Kappa Kappa help reconnect alumni to their Oswego home—bringing generations together in support of student success, mentorship, philanthropy, and lifelong learning opportunities.”

Founded on the principles of fellowship, scholarship, and leadership, Delta Kappa Kappa has long played a prominent role on and off campus. Its alumni network continues to demonstrate exceptional engagement and support for both the fraternity and the university. National data from Gallup highlights the broader impact of fraternity involvement, including higher levels of alumni satisfaction, stronger connections to alma maters, and significantly higher rates of giving. Delta Kappa Kappa reflects this tradition of engagement as the first Greek organization at SUNY Oswego to establish an endowed scholarship.

About Delta Kappa Kappa

Founded in 1926, Delta Kappa Kappa is one of the oldest active fraternities at SUNY Oswego. Guided by the principles of fellowship, scholarship, and leadership, the fraternity has built a century-long legacy of developing leaders and serving the Oswego community.

To Register for Reunion Weekend 2026

SUNY Oswego alumni, families, and friends interested in participating in Reunion Weekend 2026 activities or in booking on-campus housing can learn more and register at: alumni.oswego.edu/reunion

Aerial View of the Delta Kappa Kappa Fraternity House, SUNY Oswego, Oswego N.Y.

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