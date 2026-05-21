Knutson+Casey Applauds Enactment of Larry’s Law After Settlement of Wrongful Death Case

Knutson Casey Lawsuit in Hennepin County

Justice Served in Minnesota Care Facility Claim

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knutson+Casey, P.C. today recognized the enactment of "Larry’s Law" in Minnesota and the broader assisted living reforms that followed the tragic death of Larry Thompson, a 79-year-old resident of an assisted living facility in Golden Valley.

Randall Knutson of Knutson+Casey represented the heirs of Larry Thompson arising from Mr. Thompson’s death at Meadow Ridge Senior Living, in a landmark assisted living wrongful death case that helped spur statewide legislative reform. Knutson represented the family of Larry Thompson, a 79-year-old vulnerable adult who died inside a Golden Valley assisted living facility after becoming trapped between his motorized scooter and a wall. According to findings later substantiated by the Minnesota Department of Health, Thompson slowly suffocated while staff members failed to physically assist him under the facility’s “no lift” or “no touch” policy. The case drew statewide attention following investigative reporting by FOX 9’s “Unassisted” series and became a catalyst for bipartisan reform efforts at the Minnesota Legislature, which contributed to legislative action designed to protect vulnerable residents in medical emergencies.

On May 18, 2026, Governor Tim Walz signed Larry’s Law, bipartisan legislation requiring assisted living facilities to have plans in place for staff to immediately attend to resident needs during a medical emergency until emergency personnel arrive. The law is widely understood as effectively banning “no lift” policies that had prevented staff from physically assisting residents in distress. The Thompson family’s civil matter was resolved confidentially before trial. In a court order entered in Hennepin County District Court, File No. 27-CV-25-16333, the court approved the allocation of settlement proceeds and disbursements in connection with the wrongful death claim brought on behalf of Mr. Thompson’s heirs.

“This case was always about accountability, dignity, and resident safety,” said Randall Knutson of Knutson+Casey. “No family should have to endure the preventable loss of a loved one under circumstances like these. We are grateful that Larry Thompson’s death helped bring attention to a dangerous practice and helped drive meaningful reform to better protect Minnesota seniors.”

According to public reporting and findings referenced in coverage of the case, Mr. Thompson became trapped and unable to free himself while staff did not physically intervene. The resulting public scrutiny helped focus attention on the risks posed by assisted living policies that directed staff not to touch or lift residents after falls or similar emergencies.

The firm expressed appreciation for the Thompson family’s courage in pursuing accountability and helping bring broader public attention to the issue.

Larry’s Law gives facilities until August 1, 2027, to implement compliant emergency response plans, according to FOX 9’s reporting.

Knutson is a founding attorney at Knutson Casey, a Mankato-based law firm known throughout Minnesota for handling complex personal injury, wrongful death, civil litigation, and insurance disputes. The firm has built a reputation for representing individuals and families in high-stakes cases involving catastrophic injuries, medical negligence, and corporate misconduct.

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