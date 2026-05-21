Quadbridge and Luqia Collaborate to Make Advanced AI Capabilities More Accessible to the Mid-Market

Steve Leslie, CEO of Quadbridge, and Françoys Labonté, General Manager of Luqia, mark the strategic collaboration between the two organizations. Quadbridge and Luqia announce a strategic collaboration to help mid-market organizations accelerate AI adoption.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quadbridge and Luqia, an industrial innovation laboratory formed through the merger of INO and CRIM, today announced a strategic collaboration focused on helping mid-market organizations accelerate AI adoption.



This collaboration combines Luqia’s deep expertise in artificial intelligence, innovation, and advanced custom AI solution development with Quadbridge’s experience helping mid-market organizations integrate AI into broader technology, operational, and business transformation strategies. Together, the two organizations are making advanced AI capabilities more accessible to the mid-market.

Luqia brings more than 40 years of experience in advanced photonics and trusted AI, with advanced capabilities spanning text, voice, structured data, imaging, and other complex artificial intelligence applications. Its team specializes in validating and industrializing solutions through scientific rigor and technological development.

Quadbridge focuses on helping mid-market organizations move from AI experimentation to AI at scale. By aligning AI initiatives to broader technology modernization strategies across infrastructure, security, modern work, AI & data, and governance, Quadbridge helps organizations operationalize AI in ways that are scalable, secure, and aligned to business priorities.

Together, the two organizations offer mid-market companies a more complete path from AI innovation to practical deployment, combining advanced custom AI capabilities with the operational frameworks needed for long-term adoption and measurable business outcomes.

“Our collaboration with Quadbridge is another example of Luqia’s close connection with industry and our commitment to applied innovation,” said Françoys Labonté, General Manager of Luqia. “Together, we can help more SMBs adopt advanced AI technologies in ways that are practical, scalable, and capable of creating long-term competitive advantages.”

“Too many mid-market organizations still lack access to the expertise required to operationalize AI effectively,” said Steve Leslie, CEO of Quadbridge. “By collaborating with Luqia, we’re helping organizations bridge the gap between advanced AI innovation and practical business adoption. Together, we can help customers move beyond experimentation and build the foundations required to scale AI successfully.”



About Luqia

Luqia is an industrial innovation laboratory that brings together expertise in artificial intelligence, advanced photonics, and quantum technologies under one entity. It offers unique research and development capabilities, along with advanced pre-commercial prototyping services designed to convert AI and photonics discoveries into market-ready products. Its activities are made possible through ongoing collaboration with Quebec’s Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Energy, and Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.



About Quadbridge

Founded in 2007, Quadbridge is a North American technology solutions provider helping mid-market organizations move from AI experimentation to AI at scale. By combining modern infrastructure, modern workplace solutions, security, AI and data capabilities, along with the hardware and software foundations that support them, Quadbridge enables organizations to integrate secure, governed, enterprise-scale AI into their everyday workflows.



For information or interview requests with Luqia:

Mathieu Bilodeau

Communications Manager

Tel. : 418 580-7701 | Email : mathieu.bilodeau@ino.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.