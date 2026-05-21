Chaotic Co-op Space Game CREWED Launches Open Steam Playtest Ahead of Next Fest

Official key art for CREWED, a chaotic 2–6 player co-op spaceship management game by Limina Games. In-Game Screenshot In-Game Screenshot

A 3-person indie team launches the open Steam playtest for CREWED, a chaotic co-op spaceship management game for 2–6 players.

CREWED is built around the funniest moments that happen when teamwork completely falls apart in space.” — Limina Games Team

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CREWED , a chaotic 2–6 player co-op spaceship management game, is now available in open Steam Playtest Players are thrown aboard a barely functional spacecraft and challenged to keep it alive against constant system failures, escalating disasters, and often their own teammates.The Steam Playtest is now live with instant access, giving players the opportunity to experience the game early and provide feedback before its full release.About the GameIn CREWED, disaster is never far away. Electrical failures, oxygen leaks, fires, and accidental sabotage quickly push the ship into chaos. Players must communicate, coordinate, and adapt in real time to prevent total system collapse.Unlike traditional co-op games that reward precision and optimization, CREWED is built around unpredictability and communication breakdowns. Every attempt to fix one issue often leads to several new problems, creating constantly evolving scenarios.Every session plays differently. Every session tells a new story.Key FeaturesFast-Paced Co-op ChaosManage ship systems, extinguish fires, repair oxygen leaks, and respond to crises all at once, as a team.2–6 Player MultiplayerScale the chaos from small two-player struggles to full six-player disasters.Emergent Gameplay MomentsDynamic interactions between players and systems create unexpected and memorable situations.High ReplayabilityRandomized failures and unpredictable teamwork ensure no two sessions are ever the same.Steam Playtest – Live NowInstant access available. No waitlist. Jump in and help shape the game before launch.AvailabilityThe CREWED Steam Playtest is now live with instant access. The full release will be featured ahead of Steam Next Fest.Players can join the playtest and wishlist CREWED on Steam:

Gameplay Trailer

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