Chaotic Co-op Space Game CREWED Launches Open Steam Playtest Ahead of Next Fest
A 3-person indie team launches the open Steam playtest for CREWED, a chaotic co-op spaceship management game for 2–6 players.
Players are thrown aboard a barely functional spacecraft and challenged to keep it alive against constant system failures, escalating disasters, and often their own teammates.
The Steam Playtest is now live with instant access, giving players the opportunity to experience the game early and provide feedback before its full release.
About the Game
In CREWED, disaster is never far away. Electrical failures, oxygen leaks, fires, and accidental sabotage quickly push the ship into chaos. Players must communicate, coordinate, and adapt in real time to prevent total system collapse.
Unlike traditional co-op games that reward precision and optimization, CREWED is built around unpredictability and communication breakdowns. Every attempt to fix one issue often leads to several new problems, creating constantly evolving scenarios.
Every session plays differently. Every session tells a new story.
Key Features
Fast-Paced Co-op Chaos
Manage ship systems, extinguish fires, repair oxygen leaks, and respond to crises all at once, as a team.
2–6 Player Multiplayer
Scale the chaos from small two-player struggles to full six-player disasters.
Emergent Gameplay Moments
Dynamic interactions between players and systems create unexpected and memorable situations.
High Replayability
Randomized failures and unpredictable teamwork ensure no two sessions are ever the same.
Steam Playtest – Live Now
Instant access available. No waitlist. Jump in and help shape the game before launch.
Availability
The CREWED Steam Playtest is now live with instant access. The full release will be featured ahead of Steam Next Fest.
Players can join the playtest and wishlist CREWED on Steam:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2662310/Crewed/
Beliz Akalın
Limina Games
hey@liminagames.com
Gameplay Trailer
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.