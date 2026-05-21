CatRangers Announces 6th Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Lanier Islands Golf Course

CatRangers Charity Golf Tournament

An intentional community event creates more than visibility — it creates momentum.” — Amanda Pearch

BUFORD, GA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CatRangers , “The Special Forces of Cat Rescue,” will host its 6th Annual Charity Golf Tournament on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at the Legacy Golf Course at Lanier Islands. Register, Sponsor and/or Donate at CatRangersGolf.com Founded by Executive Director Sparrow Marcioni, CatRangers has become one of North Georgia’s most recognized rescue organizations, serving vulnerable cats and kittens through rescue, rehabilitation, adoption, and community support initiatives.The annual tournament brings together community leaders, local businesses, and animal advocates for a day of purpose-driven golf benefiting the organization’s ongoing mission. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.Proceeds from the event directly support medical care, shelter, rehabilitation, and adoption efforts for cats facing abandonment, injury, overcrowded shelters and family crisis situations. CatRangers has rescued thousands of cats throughout the region while continuing to provide a safe, cage-free environment focused on care and successful rehoming.“Every sponsorship, volunteer, and golfer who participates helps us continue life-saving work for cats who otherwise may not have a chance,” said Sparrow Marcioni, Founder and Executive Director of CatRangers. “This tournament has become a meaningful way for our community to come together around compassion, action, and second chances.”Volunteers play a vital role in helping the organization continue its mission and expand its impact throughout the region.” said Sue Diamond, a avid volunteer. Nearly every aspect of the organization operates through volunteer support.The tournament will also feature adoption opportunities, contests, prizes, and a live broadcast hosted by Amanda Pearch and Business RadioX“An intentional community event creates more than visibility — it creates momentum.” said Amanda Pearch of Business RadioXTo learn more about the organization or contribute, visit: CatRangers.org

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