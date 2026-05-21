EB5AN Wohali Utah Fund XV, LP Completes Acquisition of Wohali

New ownership intends to work with Coalville and other stakeholders to advance the project

COALVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EB5AN Wohali Utah Fund XV, LP (“EB5AN”) has completed a court-approved acquisition of Wohali via credit bid. Wohali, the master-planned mountain community 25 minutes from Park City, includes an 18-hole championship golf course, amenities, infrastructure, and land for future development.“Our investors believed in this property from the beginning, and we are committed to seeing it reach its potential,” said Mike Schoenfeld of EB5AN.EB5AN expects the leadership team at Eagle Peak Development to assist with immediate development needs such as infrastructure work. Bobby Masters, who has spent four decades developing master-planned communities, leads development for Eagle Peak Development. His near-term focus is on progressing infrastructure and engaging with Coalville.“Across four decades developing and operating master-planned communities, I've seen few assets with Wohali's underlying quality: a championship course, a strong site, and committed principals. Wohali is one of the most beautiful pieces of land and one of the most unique opportunities I've come across in my career. I've been involved in over a dozen large master-planned communities, and this is by far the most unique," said Mr. Masters.Additionally, Troon Privé is set to oversee day-to-day operations. The Eagle Course is expected to re-open in the summer of 2026, welcoming the golf community to experience Wohali through a one-year membership program . Mr. Schoenfeld noted, “The Eagle Course is a world-class asset, and we look forward to opening it this summer and working closely with Coalville and the local community.”“We look forward to working with ownership to help Wohali Golf Club realize its full potential,” said Troon Vice President of Operations Justin Lake. “The golf course, which opened in 2024, is spectacular, and we are excited to welcome all who are interested to experience Wohali through a 2026 Golf Discovery membership program.” For more information on the Wohali Golf Club and community, visit www.golfwohali.com About WohaliWohali is a master-planned mountain community in Coalville, Utah, approximately 25 minutes from Park City. The property includes an 18-hole championship golf course and will draw full-time residents and second-home buyers to the area’s outdoor recreation with convenient access to Salt Lake City.About EB5ANEB5AN’s principals run a nationally recognized EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated over $1 billion of investment through the EB-5 program. With a total development cost of more than $7 billion across its projects, EB5AN offers a portfolio of high-quality investment offerings.About Eagle Peak DevelopmentEagle Peak Development is an experienced master-planned community developer whose leadership has built and operated more than 15 communities across approximately 25,000 acres and 30,000 residential homes. Eagle Peak Development, under the leadership of Bobby Masters, is currently developing Bay Creek and Currahee Club.

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