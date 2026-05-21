Elite Video Provides Event Videography and Conference Coverage at Major Venues Across the US

Elite Video provides multi-camera event videography and conference coverage at major venues across Orlando and Central Florida including the Orange County Convention Center. Elite Video delivers same-day highlight reels and full conference video production for corporate events and trade shows across the Phoenix metropolitan area. Elite Video event videographers specialize in unobtrusive documentary-style capture that preserves the energy of corporate events without disrupting the guest experience.

Full-service event videography and conference video production for corporate events, trade shows, and conventions in Orlando, Phoenix, and cities nationwide.

Professional event videography turns a three-day conference into a content library your marketing team can use for months.” — Jacob Becker, Owner, Elite Video

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Video, a national video production company with crews in cities across the United States, has expanded its event videography and conference video production services to meet growing demand from corporate event planners, trade show organizers, and association meeting coordinators. The company currently provides full-service event video production in Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix, Buffalo, Rochester, Austin, and additional markets nationwide.Corporate events, conferences, and trade shows generate enormous value for the organizations that host them — but that value has traditionally been limited to the attendees in the room. Professional event videography changes that equation by capturing keynote presentations, panel discussions, exhibitor activations, attendee testimonials, and networking highlights in broadcast-quality video that extends the reach and lifespan of every event."A three-day conference represents a massive investment for any organization," said Jacob Becker, owner of Elite Video. "Professional event videography turns that investment into a library of content your marketing team can use for months — social media clips, recruitment videos, training materials, sponsor deliverables, and highlight reels that build momentum for next year's event before the current one is even over."Elite Video's event videography team has filmed at major convention centers, resort properties, and corporate venues across the country. In the Orlando market, the company has provided event coverage at the Orange County Convention Center, Gaylord Palms Resort, Rosen Shingle Creek, Hilton Orlando, and Hyatt Regency Orlando. In Phoenix, the team covers conferences and corporate events at venues throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area including the Phoenix Convention Center and surrounding resort properties in Scottsdale and Tempe.The company's standard event videography packages include multi-camera coverage with two or more camera positions, professional wireless audio capture including lapel microphones and podium feeds, and full post-production editing with color correction, sound mixing, branded graphics, lower thirds, and title cards. For multi-day conferences and conventions, Elite Video offers same-day and next-day highlight reels — short-form recap videos edited on-site and delivered within hours so marketing teams can distribute content on social media while the event is still generating buzz."Same-day highlight reels have become our most requested event service," Becker added. "Event planners love being able to post a polished two-minute recap video on the final day of a conference. It drives engagement with attendees, shows sponsors their investment is being captured, and creates shareable content that reaches audiences who were not in the room."Beyond conference and trade show coverage, Elite Video's event videography services extend to corporate galas, fundraising events, award ceremonies, product launches, grand openings, company holiday celebrations, and organizational milestones. Every event production is staffed with experienced videographers who specialize in unobtrusive, documentary-style capture that preserves the energy and authenticity of the event without interfering with the guest experience.Elite Video works closely with event planners, production companies, and service providers to ensure seamless coordination on event day. The company frequently collaborates with Florida Event Decor, one of Central Florida's leading event decor and production services providers, to deliver comprehensive event production that combines video content capture with professional event design and fabrication. This integrated approach has proven especially valuable for large-scale corporate events where both visual content and physical environment play critical roles in the attendee experience.The company shoots exclusively with 4K cinema-grade camera systems, professional lighting rigs, and wireless broadcast audio equipment. Post-production services include color grading, sound design, motion graphics, and multi-format delivery optimized for websites, social media, email campaigns, sales presentations, and internal communications. Event footage can be repurposed into full-length recap videos, short-form social media clips, speaker highlight packages, sponsor deliverables, training materials, and recruitment content.Elite Video assigns a dedicated production lead to every event engagement who coordinates directly with the client's event team from pre-production planning through final delivery. Businesses and organizations interested in event videography services can visit the company's website or contact the team directly for a free consultation and custom quote.

Elite Video Event Videography and Conference Coverage Showreel

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