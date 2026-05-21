PAPITA.co Expands Global Delivery to 190+ Countries in 6 Months with DHL Express Partnership

PAPITA.co accelerates global expansion with DHL Express, delivering consumer electronics to 190+ countries within six months

PAPITA.co expands to 190+ countries in 6 months with DHL Express, offering express cross-border delivery and competitive pricing for consumers worldwide.

Our vision for PAPITA.co was always to make purchasing electronics more accessible to consumers worldwide through competitive pricing, wider selection, and seamless cross-border delivery.” — Goraav Balani, Head of Growth and Marketing for PAPITA.co

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PAPITA.co, a Dubai-based online consumer electronics retailer, today marked six-months of international expansion, now delivering to customers across 190+ countries. Following its DHL Express partnership in October 2025, the company delivered its first international order to the United Kingdom, signalling the start of a new phase of global growth.Founded in 1992, PAPITA.co has spent over three decades building a trusted reputation in the consumer electronics industry. Following the launch of global deliveries in late 2025, the brand now offers customers worldwide an easy way to shop for electronics, including Apple Smart Watch Samsung Watch , and Huawei Watch online Today’s cross-border e-commerce accounts for nearly 19% of all global online sales, with 59% of shoppers worldwide purchasing from retailers outside their home country. Consumer electronics continues to be the leading sector, representing over 30% of total cross-border market share, driven by consumers seeking better prices, wider product selection, and access to products unavailable locally.For a brand like PAPITA.co, the scale of cross-border retail represents a large untapped addressable market. The consumer electronics segment is projected to record the fastest CAGR of any product category in cross-border e-commerce through 2034. The growing demand for competitive pricing and product variety creates a meaningful opportunity for established retailers like PAPITA.co.PAPITA.co’s global logistics vision centres on offering express cross-border delivery, real-time shipment tracking, and consistent service across Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa, the GCC, and beyond. Currently serving 190+ countries worldwide, the e-commerce retailer is actively seeking to expand its presence into underserved and developing markets, regions where consumer electronics demand is high, but local supply remains limited."This milestone reflects years of preparation and a clear vision for where PAPITA.co is headed," said Goraav Balani, Head of Growth and Marketing. "Partnering with DHL Express means our customers, wherever they are, can shop with confidence knowing their order will arrive quickly and safely."Looking ahead, PAPITA.co is focused on offering products at increasingly competitive price points and reducing door-to-door delivery timelines across key priority regions. Leveraging a diverse product category portfolio and a loyal customer base built over 33 years in the UAE, the company now aims to scale its domestic footprint into a globally recognised consumer electronics retailer.

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