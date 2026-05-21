NavVis Announces In Town Charlotte Event for Surveying, Construction, Geospatial, and Reality Capture Professionals

Charlotte In Town NavVis Event NavVis Logo Frank J. Hahnel, III

Hands-on NavVis demos, customer stories, and networking for Surveying, Construction, Geospatial, VDC, BIM, and Reality Capture professionals.

Charlotte and the Carolinas are growing fast, and our NavVis In Town gives local professionals a hands-on look at how reality capture is changing field workflows and project delivery.” — Frank J. Hahnel, III

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NavVis will host NavVis In Town Charlotte on June 18, 2026, at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery , 4150 Yancey Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217, bringing together professionals from surveying, construction, geospatial, VDC, BIM, architecture, engineering, facilities, and digital documentation for an afternoon of real-world stories, hands-on demonstrations, technology discussions, and networking.The event is part of the NavVis In Town 2026 United States series, created to give industry professionals direct access to the local NavVis team, real-world customer perspectives, peer-to-peer conversations, and hands-on time with NavVis VLX3, NavVis MLX, and NavVis IVION. The event is designed around practical discussion, access to technology, peer connection, and a closer look at what is coming next from NavVis.NavVis In Town Charlotte is designed for professionals looking to understand how mobile mapping and reality capture workflows are being used in the field today. Attendees will be able to hear practical examples, ask questions, exchange ideas, and learn how organizations are using NavVis technology to improve data capture, documentation, collaboration, and project delivery.The Charlotte event agenda begins at 3:00 PM with welcome, registration, informal networking, light snacks, and beverages. The formal presentation and demonstration will begin at 3:30 PM and will include interactive elements, hands-on demonstrations, and dedicated time for questions and discussion. From 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM, attendees can continue networking and participate in event activities.The Charlotte event will be hosted locally by Frank J. Hahnel, III , NavVis Account Executive, who brings more than 25 years of experience in surveying, geomatics, terrestrial laser scanning, SLAM-based mobile mapping, and reality capture workflows. Hahnel has worked with surveying, construction, public safety, forensic, and infrastructure professionals throughout the Southeast and internationally, and has helped organizations evaluate and adopt 3D laser scanning technology since its early commercial development.“Charlotte is an important market for surveying, construction, geospatial, engineering, and digital documentation professionals,” said Frank Hahnel, NavVis Account Executive. “NavVis In Town gives people a chance to see the technology up close, hear real-world stories, and connect with others who are actively evaluating better ways to capture and use spatial data.”Professionals throughout the Carolinas and the broader Southeast are encouraged to attend, including those involved in land surveying, laser scanning, construction technology, VDC, BIM, architecture, engineering, facilities management, digital twins, and infrastructure documentation.Qualified attendees may also be eligible for a limited-time, event-only purchasing incentive after participating in NavVis In Town.NavVis will also host NavVis In Town Atlanta on June 25, 2026, at Topgolf, 1600 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30318. Professionals who are unable to attend the Charlotte event may register for Atlanta instead, depending on which location is more convenient.Spots are limited, and registration is required.Register here: https://navvis.social/chc About NavVisNavVis is a global leader in reality capture and digital twin technology, helping organizations bridge the gap between the physical and digital world. With solutions including NavVis VLX3, NavVis MLX, and NavVis IVION, NavVis enables professionals to capture, manage, and share spatial data more efficiently across industries, including surveying, construction, manufacturing, facilities, and infrastructure.Media Contact:Frank HahnelNavVisFrank.Hahnel@NavVis.com+1 (407) 421-0873

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