Car Rental Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2030

Car Rental Market Segments Car Rental Market Share Car Rental Market Drivers

The Business Research Company’s Car Rental Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Car Rental market to surpass $265 billion in 2030. Within the broader Services industry, which is expected to be $25,315 billion by 2030, the Car Rental market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Car Rental Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the car rental market in 2030, valued at $97 billion. The market is expected to grow from $79 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth can be attributed to high domestic and business travel demand, a well-established tourism industry, strong airport mobility networks, widespread adoption of digital booking platforms, rising demand for flexible transportation solutions, and increasing penetration of electric and premium rental fleets across the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Car Rental Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the car rental market in 2030, valued at $88 billion. The market is expected to grow from $72 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth can be attributed to strong domestic and inbound tourism demand, expanding corporate travel activity, increasing preference for short-term mobility solutions, rapid adoption of app-based booking platforms, growing demand for premium and electric rental fleets, and continuous expansion of airport and urban rental networks across the country.

Request A Free Sample Of The Car Rental Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10082&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Car Rental Market In 2030?

The car rental market is segmented by vehicle type into luxury cars, executive cars, economy cars, SUVs, and MUVs. The economy cars market will be the largest segment of the car rental market segmented by vehicle type, accounting for 31% or $83 billion of the total in 2030. The economy cars market will be supported by the rising demand for affordable transportation options, increasing domestic and leisure travel activity, growing preference for fuel-efficient vehicles, expanding app-based and online rental bookings, strong demand for short-term urban mobility solutions, and wider availability of economy fleets across airports and city locations.

The global car rental market is segmented by booking type into online, and offline.

The global car rental market is segmented by application into local usage, airport transport, outstation, and other applications.

The global car rental market is segmented by end user into self-driven, and chauffeur-driven.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Car Rental Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the car rental market leading up to 2030 is 4%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Car Rental Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global car rental market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase travel and tourism demand across domestic and international markets, accelerate the growth of digital booking and mobility platforms enabling seamless rental experiences, and support the impact of increasing urbanization and declining car ownership preferences among consumers.

Rising Travel And Tourism Demand - The rising travel and tourism demand is expected to become a key growth driver for the car rental market by 2030. The increasing number of domestic and international travelers directly supports the demand for short-term vehicle access, which aligns with the core definition of car rental services. Tourists often prefer rental vehicles for flexibility, convenience, and cost efficiency compared to owning a vehicle in unfamiliar locations. Business travel also contributes significantly, as professionals require temporary mobility solutions during trips. Additionally, the expansion of tourism infrastructure such as airports, hotels, and tourist destinations enhances accessibility to rental services. Digital booking platforms further simplify vehicle reservations, making services more user-friendly. As a result, the rising travel and tourism demand is anticipated to contributing to 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Growth Of Digital Booking And Mobility Platforms - The growth of digital booking and mobility platforms is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the car rental market by 2030. The integration of digital technologies such as mobile apps and online platforms has transformed how consumers access car rental services. Features like automated check-in/check-out, vehicle selection, pricing transparency, and easy cancellations align directly with the service offerings defined in the market. These platforms reduce operational friction and improve customer experience, encouraging higher adoption. Additionally, real-time availability and comparison tools allow users to make informed decisions quickly. The growth of digital payment systems also supports seamless transactions across geographies. Consequently, the growth of digital booking and mobility platforms is projected to contribute to around 1.7% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Urbanization And Decline In Car Ownership Preference - The increasing urbanization and decline in car ownership preference is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the car rental market by 2030. Rapid urbanization has led to congestion, parking constraints, and higher vehicle ownership costs, prompting consumers to shift toward shared mobility solutions like car rentals. Individuals increasingly prefer access over ownership, particularly in metropolitan areas where short-term usage is more practical. This behavioral shift directly aligns with the definition of renting vehicles for temporary needs such as errands, travel, or emergencies. Younger populations and working professionals are key adopters of this trend. Additionally, environmental concerns and the push for efficient resource utilization further support shared mobility. Therefore, the increasing urbanization and decline in car ownership preference is projected to contribute to approximately 1.4% annual growth in the market.

Access The Detailed Car Rental Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/car-rental-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Car Rental Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the economy cars market, the SUVs market, the executive cars market, the luxury cars market, and the MUVs market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $51 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising domestic and international travel demand, increasing preference for flexible mobility solutions, rapid expansion of digital booking platforms, growing corporate travel activity, and rising adoption of premium and electric rental fleets. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on convenient transportation access, cost-effective travel options, enhanced customer experience, and diversified fleet offerings, fuelling transformative growth within the broader mobility and travel services industry.

The economy cars market is projected to grow by $16 billion, SUVs market by $3 billion, the executive cars market by $15 billion, the luxury cars market by $12 billion, and the MUVs market by $5 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.