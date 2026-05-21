NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF STATE AND TOWN OF CAPE VINCENT ANNOUNCE GROUNDBREAKING ON MAJOR CLUB STREET WATERFRONT REVITALIZATION PROJECT

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley and Cape Vincent Town Supervisor Christine Stark today announced the groundbreaking on several waterfront improvements at the Club Street Waterfront Park, including additional dock space, boat slips and a new seawall. The Club Street Waterfront Revitalization project was funded through a $843,750 grant from the Department of State’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP), which administers funding under the State’s Environmental Protection Fund. The project also supports several other projects at and near the Club Street waterfront area that are funded through a $4.5 million NY Forward grant from DOS.

“With these projects, Cape Vincent is taking another major step toward creating a vibrant, sustainable and resilient waterfront that maximizes the responsible use and enjoyment of the St Lawrence River waterfront,” said New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “We are proud that two of our signature community development programs—NY Forward and LWRP—are coming together for a much-needed makeover of this critical recreational and public gathering space.

The goal of the Club Street Waterfront Revitalization project is to improve public access and connections to the St. Lawrence River. The Town and its consultant designed improvements to the shoreline and new public dockage.

The groundbreaking today includes the following enhancements:

3,200 square feet of new dockage to accommodate up to 14 slips for recreational boats measuring up to 50 feet in length

Public WiFi

Demolition and removal of defunct and unsafe waterfront buildings

Improvements to 143 feet of waterfront across three parcels

Shoreline stabilization designed to be resilient

Dock abutment

Accessible sidewalk

These projects evolved from the Town’s Club Street Feasibility Study and 2012 Club Street Waterfront Project (Club Street Revitalization Plan) identified in the draft Joint Town and Village of Cape Vincent LWRP plan, initiated under a 2016 DOS LWRP grant. An LWRP plan includes a vision for the future land and water uses of a waterfront revitalization area and the implementation projects and strategies to achieve that vision. The draft LWRP plan envisions a waterfront that attracts appropriate development while respecting the unique culture and natural characteristics of its revitalization area through partnership and unified consistency between local, State, and Federal entities. These projects support this vision and will stimulate local tourism and the economy.

The Town also secured funding for waterfront improvements from additional sources, including:

Approximately $600,000 - Boating Infrastructure Grant (BIG) Program (federal funding administered by NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation)

Approximately $250,000 - State and Municipal Facilities Program (SAM) grant administered by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY)

The DOS NY Forward program also provided $850,000 in funding for a Waterfront Park project that complements the LWRP project. The Waterfront Park project will improve a vacant property on Club Street with the addition of play equipment; seating; a splash pad; pavilion; interpretive signage; landscaping; and new walkways.

The DOS Local Waterfront Revitalization Program is funded through the State Environmental Protection Fund (EPF), which Governor Hochul increased from $400 million to a record $425 million last year. Another funding round is anticipated for 2026.

DASNY President and CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said: “Waterfronts are central to the identity, economy and quality of life of communities like Cape Vincent, and this project will help ensure the Club Street waterfront is safer, more accessible and more welcoming for generations to come. DASNY is proud to administer funding in support of these improvements, helping advance Governor Hochul’s commitment to strengthening local infrastructure and creating vibrant public spaces across New York State.”

Town of Cape Vincent Supervisor Christine Stark said, “Over the years, this has truly been a community-driven effort, with so many people contributing their time, expertise, and vision to get us to this point. I’m actually the 4th in a line of Town Supervisor’s to be involved. We’re thrilled to finally see construction underway. This project is really the cornerstone of two additional improvements that, together, will help the Cape Vincent waterfront shine and draw visitors and commerce into our community.”

Village of Cape Vincent Mayor Jerry Golden said, “This is an exciting milestone for our community, and I fully support the continued progress of this waterfront revitalization effort. I’ve seen firsthand the positive, transformative impact that removing blighted buildings has already had on the Village, and this next phase builds on that momentum. I look forward to our continued partnership with the Town Board and the Department of State as we work together to make the Cape Vincent waterfront a true destination for both residents and visitors.”