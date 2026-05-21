Influential Women Profiles Veronica G. Deraleau, MBA: Operations Leader and Founder of Making Money Simple

LACEY, WA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur, Author, Financial Coach, and U.S. Army Veteran Empowering Professionals and Creatives Through Strategic Leadership, Financial Education, and Purpose-Driven GrowthLacey, Washington — Veronica G. Deraleau, MBA, is a multidisciplinary entrepreneur, operations leader, author, and financial coach whose unique career path spans the military, opera, and high-growth business sectors, including energy, commercial real estate, private equity, and financial technology. Through her work in both corporate leadership and financial coaching, Veronica has built a reputation for helping individuals and organizations transform complex challenges into practical, actionable solutions that drive measurable results.Currently, Veronica leads company-wide go-to-market initiatives, coordinating strategy and execution across product, sales, engineering, and operations teams at Juniper Square, a fund operations partner to more than 2,000 GPs. Her ability to align cross-functional departments while maintaining operational clarity has positioned her as a trusted leader in fast-paced, growth-oriented environments. Veronica’s professional philosophy centers on combining strategic thinking with dependable execution, ensuring that initiatives move efficiently from concept to market while creating meaningful impact for clients, teams, and organizations.In addition to her corporate leadership role, Veronica is the CEO and Founder of Making Money Is Simple, a financial coaching business inspired by her own personal transformation after paying off more than $100,000 in debt within three years on a starter salary. Through her company, Veronica empowers professionals and creatives to break free from the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle and build lives aligned with their vision, values, and long-term goals.Her signature Money Simple program combines financial education with tactical implementation, integrating asset management strategies, project management systems, and coaching accountability to help clients achieve financial freedom and greater personal alignment. Veronica’s approach emphasizes not only learning financial principles, but also creating sustainable habits and systems that support long-term success.Veronica is also the author of the book Making Money Is Simple, where she shares the mindset shifts necessary to help individuals regain control of their finances and create purposeful, intentional lives. Her ability to combine analytical rigor with creative communication makes complex financial and operational concepts approachable and practical for a wide range of audiences.She attributes her success to a combination of strategic thinking, operational discipline, and reliable follow-through. Veronica believes strong execution is what transforms ideas into meaningful outcomes. She consistently focuses on ensuring the right stakeholders are aligned and that projects progress effectively from planning through implementation.Veronica encourages young women entering her industry to follow their curiosity and remain passionate about their work. She believes hunger, persistence, and genuine enthusiasm are essential qualities for building long-term success in competitive industries.Veronica also sees tremendous opportunity emerging through the disruption created by artificial intelligence and rapidly evolving technologies. While competition and digital noise continue to intensify across industries, she believes success increasingly depends on the ability to differentiate oneself through both expertise and execution. What sets Veronica apart, she explains, is her ability to bridge strategy with operational follow-through, helping organizations and individuals not only develop ideas, but successfully bring them to life.The values that guide Veronica in both her personal and professional life are creativity, service, and ownership. She approaches challenges with an open mind, a strong work ethic, and a commitment to seeing ideas through to completion while remaining adaptable in rapidly changing environments.Beyond her corporate and entrepreneurial accomplishments, Veronica brings an exceptionally diverse background to her work. A classically trained opera singer and U.S. Army veteran, she embodies a rare combination of discipline, creativity, resilience, and adaptability. She holds dual degrees in Economics and Music, multiple Master’s degrees in Music, and an MBA in Real Estate, reflecting her commitment to lifelong learning and multidimensional growth.Whether performing on stage, leading cross-functional teams, building businesses, or coaching clients toward financial freedom, Veronica G. Deraleau continues to leverage her unique blend of analytical expertise, operational leadership, and creative insight to empower others to achieve meaningful personal and professional success.Learn More about Veronica G. Deraleau:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Veronica-Deraleau or through her website, https://makingmoneyissimple.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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