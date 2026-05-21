OnPrintShop Earns EDP Award 2026 by Europe’s Leading Print Industry Jury for Web-to-Print Excellence at FESPA Print Expo

OnPrintShop Wins EDP Awards 2026 for Best AI-Powered E-Commerce Solution

Recognized for helping print service providers modernize print commerce with AI-powered automation and advanced web-to-print capabilities.

AHMEDABAD, INDIA, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPrintShop, the AI-powered web-to-print platform trusted by over 2,000 print businesses globally, has been awarded the Best Print Commerce Solution at the EDP Awards 2026, presented at FESPA Global Print Expo 2026 in Barcelona. The award was conferred by an independent jury of experts drawn from 20 of Europe's leading print trade publications, recognising OnPrintShop for making artificial intelligence practical and deployable inside everyday print e-commerce workflows.

Presented by the European Digital Press Association (EDP), the annual EDP Awards are among the industry’s most prestigious technical honors, recognizing excellence in digital printing, publishing, and packaging technologies across a readership of over half a million professionals.

OnPrintShop was recognised in the Software category, competing against the most advanced e-commerce and web-to-print platforms in the global print market.

The Platform Behind the Win

What differentiates OnPrintShop is its practical use of AI to solve one of the biggest barriers in web-to-print adoption: the time and skilled resources required to launch and manage online storefronts.

Using generative AI, print businesses can automatically create product descriptions, marketing content, product images, and multilingual storefronts in a fraction of the time previously required. This allows print companies to go live up to 70% faster while reducing dependence on designers, copywriters, and translators.

Key AI capabilities that contributed to the EDP jury's decision include:

✔️AI-generated SEO-optimised product descriptions and storefront content

✔️AI-powered product image generation from simple text prompts

✔️Automatic storefront translation into 19+ languages for global market reach

✔️Text-in-design translation that preserves layout and print-ready formatting

✔️AI-assisted image background removal and smart image enhancement

✔️Behaviour-based AI product recommendations to increase storefront conversion

Beyond AI, the platform supports B2B, B2C, franchise, trade, and reseller business models across wide format, commercial printing, labels and packaging, photo and wall art, and promotional products, all from a single unified system with no custom development required on the printer's side.

In its official winner citation, the EDP Awards jury stated:

"The OnPrintShop stands out by making AI practical and usable in everyday e-commerce workflows. From AI-generated product images and descriptions to automatic translation and design assistance, it simplifies storefront setup and enhances the customer experience without adding complexity.

Dharmesh Acharya, Co-Founder of OnPrintShop, commented,

"This award from Europe's most respected print industry jury means a great deal to us, not because of the trophy, but because of what it validates. We have always believed that AI should solve real problems on the production floor, not create new ones. Every capability we have built is designed to remove friction at the exact points where print businesses lose time, money, and opportunity.”

Demonstrated at FESPA Global Print Expo 2026, Booth 3/B29

OnPrintShop presented its full platform at FESPA Global Print Expo 2026 at Booth 3/B29, demonstrating live how print businesses across segments can build, automate, and scale their e-commerce operations using AI.

The booth showcased the platform's end-to-end workflow from storefront setup through order fulfilment, with live demonstrations across wide format, commercial printing, labels and packaging, and promotional products.

FESPA Global Print Expo is the world's largest specialty print exhibition, drawing tens of thousands of print professionals from across Europe and beyond each year. Receiving the EDP Award at this venue places OnPrintShop's recognition at the centre of the global print industry's most important annual gathering.

About OnPrintShop

OnPrintShop is an AI-powered web-to-print SaaS platform trusted by 2,000+ print businesses across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and South America. With 18+ years of expertise in the print technology space, OnPrintShop enables print service providers to automate sales, personalisation, production, and fulfilment across multiple print segments from a single system.

The platform supports B2B, B2C, franchise, trade, and reseller models with 300+ integrations for MIS, ERP, shipping, payments, and marketing systems. OnPrintShop is a product of Radixweb, a custom software development and IT outsourcing company headquartered in Ahmedabad, India.

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