Anne Kenneally, Recognized by Influential Women, Empowers Growth Through Leadership and Coaching

ELGIN, IL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of Kenneally Leadership & Life Combines Corporate Leadership Experience, Emotional Intelligence, and Purpose-Centered Coaching to Inspire Authentic TransformationElgin, Illinois — Anne Kenneally is a seasoned leader, author, coach, and advocate whose career has been defined by resilience, reinvention, and an unwavering commitment to helping others grow with purpose and clarity. As the Founder of Kenneally Leadership & Life, Anne specializes in leadership development, life coaching, and women’s empowerment, guiding individuals and organizations through personal and professional transformation with authenticity, compassion, and practical insight.Drawing from more than three decades of experience in IT and corporate leadership, Anne brings a uniquely balanced perspective that combines operational expertise with emotional intelligence and people-centered leadership. Through one-on-one coaching, leadership programs, keynote speaking, and consulting, she helps clients navigate challenges, strengthen confidence, and align their personal values with meaningful action. Her work is grounded in the belief that authentic leadership begins with self-awareness and that sustainable growth is built through human connection, clarity, and intentionality.Before launching her coaching practice, Anne built a distinguished career in the corporate world, including serving for seven years as a Senior IT Services Manager for a major U.S. general contracting and construction firm. In that role, she oversaw enterprise technology operations, managed large-scale projects, and led teams through complex organizational challenges while maintaining exceptional employee retention. Known for her innovative use of technology and strong mentorship abilities, Anne consistently demonstrated her ability to balance strategic execution with compassionate leadership. Her professional journey reflects a rare combination of technical expertise, operational leadership, and genuine empathy for the people she serves.Anne’s path to success was not conventional, but it became one of the defining strengths of her story. After earning her associate degrees and largely teaching herself IT skills, she continued pursuing education and personal growth throughout adulthood, ultimately earning her Bachelor’s Degree from DePaul University at the age of 50. Her journey stands as a powerful example that growth, reinvention, and achievement are not limited by age or circumstance. Today, as a published author and mentor, Anne uses her experiences to encourage others to pursue lives and careers aligned with their deepest values and purpose.Anne attributes much of her success to strong leadership principles, deeply rooted family values, and a lifelong commitment to self-reflection and growth. Raised with a strong sense of integrity, responsibility, and care for others, she learned early on that leadership is not about authority, but about accountability, humility, and the willingness to look inward first. Throughout her career, she has embraced the idea that meaningful growth comes from understanding personal patterns, owning one’s impact, and remaining open to change and evolution.One of the most defining examples of her leadership philosophy emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic. At a time when many organizations struggled to maintain morale and connection, Anne adapted her naturally face-to-face leadership style to support her team through uncertainty and isolation. Rather than allowing the challenges to create disconnection, her team grew stronger, retaining every employee while fostering deeper trust and collaboration. That experience reinforced her belief that leadership grounded in humanity and authenticity allows people and organizations to thrive, even during periods of disruption.At the center of Anne’s philosophy is a deeply held belief that people are not numbers. They are individuals with hopes, fears, responsibilities, and untapped potential. Even in roles where certain aspects of the work itself may not have fully aligned with her passions, building strong teams and helping people grow remained the work that energized and fulfilled her most. Her focus on human connection, paired with a commitment to continuous self-reflection, continues to shape the way she leads, coaches, and serves others today.The best career advice Anne ever received was simple but transformative: “Lead yourself first.” That principle became foundational to both her leadership and coaching approach. She believes that effective leadership begins with self-awareness, emotional honesty, and the willingness to continually evolve before expecting growth from others. In her coaching work, she encourages clients to stay grounded in their values, remain curious about their own behaviors and patterns, and lead with intentionality and authenticity.When speaking to young women entering leadership and corporate environments, Anne emphasizes the importance of trusting their instincts, staying rooted in their identity, and building careers grounded in both relationships and self-reflection. She believes that meaningful relationships sustain people through difficult seasons, while self-awareness shapes leaders whom others genuinely want to follow. She also encourages women not to shrink themselves in environments where they may feel underestimated, but instead to lead with clarity, resilience, and confidence while remaining fully human.Anne believes one of the greatest challenges facing leadership and coaching today is navigating sustainable growth in an increasingly fast-moving digital world. With countless platforms, communities, and opportunities competing for attention, she sees the importance of remaining intentional and values-driven rather than trying to be everywhere at once. At the same time, she believes this moment presents an extraordinary opportunity, as more individuals and organizations are seeking authenticity, emotional intelligence, and human-centered leadership than ever before.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Anne is deeply committed to causes that reflect her personal values. She is a longtime advocate against domestic violence, passionate about supporting survivors and raising awareness around the lasting effects of abuse. She also cares deeply about animal rescue, family, and community engagement, finding fulfillment in meaningful relationships and time spent with her grandson and loved ones.Through her coaching, leadership, advocacy, and personal example, Anne Kenneally continues to inspire others to lead with courage, integrity, and humanity. Her story reflects the power of resilience, self-awareness, and purposeful reinvention, demonstrating that true success is found not only in professional achievement but in living a life aligned with one’s values and committed to uplifting others.Learn More about Anne Kenneally:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Anne-Kenneally Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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