NavVis Announces In Town Atlanta Event for Surveying, Construction, Geospatial, and Reality Capture Professionals

NavVis In Town Atlanta NavVis Logo Frank J. Hahnel, III

Hands-on NavVis demos, customer stories, and networking for Surveying, Construction, Geospatial, VDC, BIM, and Reality Capture professionals.

Atlanta is an ideal market for our NavVis In Town because surveying, construction, and geospatial companies are actively looking for faster ways to capture and deliver reliable, accurate site data.” — Frank J. Hahnel, III

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NavVis Announces In Town Atlanta Event for Surveying, Construction, Geospatial, and Reality Capture ProfessionalsNavVis will host NavVis In Town Atlanta on June 25, 2026, at Topgolf , 1600 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30318, bringing together professionals from surveying, construction, geospatial, VDC, BIM, architecture, engineering, facilities, and digital documentation for an afternoon of discussion, demonstrations, real-world stories, and networking.The event is part of the broader NavVis In Town 2026 United States series, designed to give professionals hands-on access to NavVis technology, including NavVis VLX3, NavVis MLX, and NavVis IVION, and to connect with local NavVis team members, industry experts, customers, and peers. The event positioning emphasizes meeting the team, getting hands-on with the technology, hearing what is coming next, exploring industry challenges, exchanging ideas, and taking a closer look at the evolving NavVis product roadmap.NavVis In Town Atlanta will focus on practical, real-world applications of mobile mapping and reality capture technology. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore how organizations are using NavVis solutions to improve field data capture, streamline documentation workflows, support collaboration, and achieve measurable results.The Atlanta event agenda begins at 3:00 PM with welcome, registration, informal networking, light snacks, and beverages. At 3:30 PM, the formal presentation and demonstration will begin, including interactive elements, hands-on demonstrations, and dedicated time for questions and discussion. From 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM, attendees can continue networking and participate in event activities.The Atlanta event will be hosted locally by Frank J. Hahnel, III , NavVis Account Executive, who brings more than 25 years of experience in surveying, geomatics, terrestrial laser scanning, SLAM-based mobile mapping, and reality capture workflows. Hahnel has worked with surveying, construction, public safety, forensic, and infrastructure professionals throughout the Southeast and internationally, and has helped organizations evaluate and adopt 3D laser scanning technology since its early commercial development.“NavVis In Town is about more than showing technology,” said Hahnel. “It is about bringing people together who are solving real problems in the field. These events give professionals the chance to see the technology in action, hear from others who are using it, and have direct conversations about where reality capture and mobile mapping are headed.”Professionals across the Southeast are encouraged to attend, including those involved in land surveying, construction technology, geospatial services, laser scanning, building documentation, digital twins, facilities management, engineering, architecture, and infrastructure documentation.Qualified attendees may also be eligible for a limited-time, event-only purchasing incentive after participating in NavVis In Town.NavVis will also host NavVis In Town Charlotte on June 18, 2026, at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, 4150 Yancey Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217. Professionals who are unable to attend the Atlanta event may register for Charlotte instead, depending on which location is more convenient.Spots are limited, and registration is required.Register here: https://navvis.social/g6x About NavVisNavVis is a global leader in reality capture and digital twin technology, helping organizations bridge the gap between the physical and digital world. With solutions including NavVis VLX3, NavVis MLX, and NavVis IVION, NavVis enables professionals to capture, manage, and share spatial data more efficiently across industries, including surveying, construction, manufacturing, facilities, and infrastructure.Media Contact:Frank HahnelNavVis, Inc.Frank.Hahnel@NavVis.com+1 (407) 421-0873

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