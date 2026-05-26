Jeff Wright’s The Full Disclosure Iliad Launches, Retelling the Complete Trojan War for Modern Readers

Jeff Wright, creator of the popular Trojan War: The Podcast and author of The Full Disclosure Iliad: From Mythic Origins to Trojan Horse Jeff Wright, creator of the popular Trojan War: The Podcast and author of The Full Disclosure Iliad: From Mythic Origins to Trojan Horse

Canadian author and podcaster draws on Homer, lost epics, Greek drama, Roman retellings, and modern scholarship to present the Trojan War as a continuous story

The Trojan War stories have survived for thousands of years because they still feel deeply human.” — Jeff Wright

ORLEANS, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian author, podcaster, and live storyteller Jeff Wright has released The Full Disclosure Iliad: From Mythic Origins to Trojan Horse, a new retelling of the Trojan War that brings together Homer, the lost epics of the Trojan War Cycle, Greek tragedy, Roman retellings, and modern scholarship into a single continuous narrative for modern readers.

While many readers know famous pieces of the Trojan War story — Achilles, Helen of Troy, the Wooden Horse — Wright says the ancient tradition told a much larger, stranger, and more interconnected tale than most modern audiences realize.

“Most people encounter the Trojan War in fragments,” Wright said. “They know Achilles, Helen, or the Horse, but not necessarily how all these stories connect. I wanted to create a version where readers could experience the entire Trojan War story as one sweeping narrative, while still being honest about the fact that the ancient sources do not always agree with each other.”

The Full Disclosure Iliad traces the story from the mythic origins of the conflict through the fall of Troy. Written for general readers, the book combines narrative retelling with Wright’s candid commentary on the ancient tradition: where the sources conflict, where later storytellers reshaped the myth, and where modern readers may find Homer’s moral universe fascinating, unsettling, or both.

Wright is best known as the creator and host of Trojan War: The Podcast and Odyssey: The Podcast, long-form storytelling projects that introduce classical literature to modern audiences through narrative performance and commentary. Together, the podcasts have recorded more than 1.8 million Total Show Listens. Odyssey: The Podcast received the Society for Classical Studies Forum Prize in 2019 — recognition from the field’s leading scholarly organization that accessible storytelling and intellectual rigour are not mutually exclusive.

Wright’s work has been praised for making ancient stories approachable without flattening their emotional and literary complexity.

“The Trojan War stories have survived for thousands of years because they still feel deeply human,” Wright said. “These characters are ambitious, proud, funny, reckless, grieving, contradictory — and sometimes downright despicable. They make terrible decisions for reasons we still recognize. That is part of why the story still matters.”

The book is written for what Wright describes as “the classically curious” — readers interested in mythology, history, literature, and epic storytelling, whether they are longtime classics enthusiasts or approaching the Trojan War for the first time.

About The Full Disclosure Iliad

The Full Disclosure Iliad: From Mythic Origins to Trojan Horse presents the complete Trojan War story in one continuous narrative, drawing from Homer, the lost epics of the Trojan War Cycle, Greek drama, Roman retellings, and modern scholarship. The book is available now in hardcover and e-book formats.

About Jeff Wright

Jeff Wright is a Canadian author, podcaster, and live storyteller whose work focuses on bringing classical literature and mythology to modern audiences through accessible narrative retellings and commentary. He is the creator of Trojan War: The Podcast and Odyssey: The Podcast, which together have recorded more than 1.8 million Total Show Listens.



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