Pulitzer Prize–Winning Journalist Releases Debut Novel 'Black Messiahs,' Announces Local Book Tour

Black Messiahs Cover

A sensitive and searing story of confronting evil at home and abroad.” — Kirkus Reviews

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cape Region local Steven A. Holmes has released his debut novel, Black Messiahs, with Koehler Books.Holmes, a Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist with The New York Times and a former deputy editor with The Washington Post, brings his signature depth and rigor to this work of historical fiction. The novel follows two Black brothers fighting side by side during World War II, exploring themes of duty, faith, and freedom.While the brothers grapple with the contradiction of fighting for the freedom of others in the name of a country that still treats them as second-class citizens, across the Atlantic eleven-year-old David Cohen fights to survive Nazi occupation. Separated from his family and surrounded by hunger, fear, and loss, David holds fast to one belief: that American soldiers will come and set his people free before it is too late.Black Messiahs skillfully weaves together these three lives, telling a story that is at once imaginative and yet profoundly representative of a time that, though now past, continues to impact today’s world. Kirkus Reviews calls it “a sensitive and searing story of confronting evil at home and abroad.”Holmes will mark the release with a variety of events across the Lewes and Rehoboth communities, including the following:● June 20 - Headwater Cove Clubhouse, 6:30 p.m.● June 20 - Richard Allen School, 11–2 p.m.● June 27 - Juneteenth Celebration at George H.P. Smith Park, 1–6 p.m.● June 28 - Rehoboth Barnes & Noble, 12–4 p.m.● July 11 - Browseabout Books, 1:30–3:30 p.m.For more information about events or the author, visit stevenaholmes.com

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