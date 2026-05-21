Influential Women Showcases Valentina Lepsky-Perla, BBA, CCRP: Director of Clinical Research Operations

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strengthening Compliance, Operational Efficiency, and Collaborative Research Programs Across Diverse Therapeutic AreasValentina Lepsky-Perla, BBA, CCRP, is an accomplished clinical research executive serving as Director of Clinical Research Operations at Excellence Health Clinical Research, LLC, where she leads innovative, patient-centered clinical trials focused on advancing healthcare outcomes and research excellence. Recognized for her expertise in clinical operations, regulatory compliance, and strategic research management, Valentina has successfully built and led high-performing research departments while driving operational efficiency, quality assurance, and sustainable growth across complex clinical research portfolios.A graduate of Strayer University with a degree in Business Administration, Valentina also holds the Certified Clinical Research Professional (CCRP) credential through the Society of Clinical Research Associates. Her career reflects a strong combination of operational leadership, regulatory expertise, and patient-centered strategy, enabling successful oversight of study startup operations, compliance initiatives, sponsor relationships, and multidisciplinary research coordination.In recognition of her professional accomplishments and commitment to advancing women in leadership, Valentina was honored by the National Association of Professional Women during 2014–2015.Driven by purpose, Valentina believes clinical research is about more than operations and data; it is about improving lives through innovation, science, and compassion. She is passionate about mentoring future leaders and encouraging women entering the industry to lead with confidence, trust their expertise, and pursue opportunities without waiting for external validation.Fluent in both English and Russian, Valentina brings a valuable cross-cultural leadership perspective that strengthens communication and collaboration within diverse healthcare and research environments. She credits much of her professional success to the advice that has guided her career: “Build skills, not just titles.”Outside of her professional responsibilities, Valentina enjoys international travel with her daughter and granddaughter, embracing experiences that enrich both her personal life and professional perspective. She hopes to be remembered for advancing healthcare through integrity, operational excellence, and a lasting commitment to improving patient access to innovation and supporting future leaders in the industry.Learn More about Valentina Lepsky-Perla:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/valentina-lepsky-perla or through her profile on Excellence Clinical Research, https://www.excellencehealthclinicalresearch.com/about Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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