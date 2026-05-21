End-of-Life Doula and Threshold Guide Tina Walker of Eldering With Love Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

HUDSON, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “A threshold is more than just a doorway; it is the sacred space between 'no longer' and 'not yet.' It’s that thin, often quiet moment where the life we’ve known ends and a new journey begins. Whether we are transitioning into the power of our wisdom years or preparing for the final transition of life itself, the threshold is where we find our deepest truth.”

We are so pleased to welcome Tina back to the podcast as part of our Empowering Women Series. Tina is a guide who knows these thresholds intimately. Her own path has been a vibrant, global journey—from the Blue Mountains of Australia to London, Colorado, and now New York State. Having faced many transitions and thresholds in her own life, she brings these lived experiences and the vast knowledge she has acquired over the years to the present moment with her clients. Her journey has seen many challenges on an amazing path, and she uses that wisdom to light the way for others.

Tina’s work is unique in its depth and compassion. She has worked extensively as an End-of-Life Doula, helping individuals navigate the final transition with peace. Today, she also serves as a Master Law of Attraction Coach, working specifically with women as they move into their Wisdom Years.

To Tina, the Wisdom Years are not a time of fading away, but a period of profound harvest. They are the years where a woman’s life experience, intuition, and inner strength culminate, allowing her to lead from a place of authenticity and power. It is a time to shed the expectations of others and finally step into one's own light. In both of these sacred roles, Tina works with moments of major transition and change. She walks with her clients through these moments of navigation, helping the individual to step through the threshold with calmness and grace.

By teaching them how to use the energetic tools available, she empowers them to move through overwhelm, fear, and isolation, allowing them to approach life with the clarity and energy needed to truly thrive in this new and exciting chapter.

Close Up Radio recently featured coach and guide Tina Walker in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday May 19th at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-end-of-life-doula/id1785721253?i=1000768880520

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-end-of-life-doula-master-law-of-attraction-coach-and-threshold-guide-tina-walker-of-eldering-with-love-334329659

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2yMHRBORUGYOiTs0G0jQYB

For more information about Tina and the many dimensions of her coaching, visit www.elderingwithlove.com

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