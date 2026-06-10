Rhonda & Jason Halbert Featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show Announce the Release of Architect

The highly anticipated third installment in The Goodpasture Chronicles series, where past and present collide in a supernatural finale

..a family dealing with the supernatural, along with bits of history, mystery and therapy” — Kelly Clarkson

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eald Talu House, an imprint of Novus Press Works founded by powerhouse husband-and-wife author team Rhonda and Jason Halbert, recently featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show , proudly announces the release of Architect, the highly anticipated third installment in The Goodpasture Chronicles series, written under the pen name R.J. Halbert.Following the success of the multiple award-winning and #1 bestselling titles Caretaker and Servant, which collectively received 16 book awards and generated widespread media attention through appearances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Chicago Today, and LA Live, Architect continues the gripping journey of The Goodpasture Chronicles, a supernatural saga where buried secrets, generational mysteries, and forces beyond understanding threaten to reshape one family’s future forever.Set in a world where timelines collide and buried truths refuse to stay hidden, Architect follows the Keane family as they confront the unraveling consequences of the past while navigating forces that threaten to reshape their future. As supernatural mysteries deepen and long-hidden secrets surface, the story explores devotion, loss, destiny, and the powerful bonds that connect generations across time.Blending emotional depth with suspense and spiritual undertones, The Goodpasture Chronicles has earned growing recognition for its unique storytelling and cinematic scope. Through Architect, R.J. Halbert further expands a richly layered series that resonates with readers seeking stories centered on hope, resilience, and transformation.Jason Halbert, an Emmy and Grammy Award-winning producer, songwriter, and longtime Music Director for The Kelly Clarkson Show, collaborates with his wife, Rhonda Halbert, an accomplished music and television manager and published photographer. Together, the couple bring more than three decades of life experience to the series, shaping stories inspired by perseverance, faith, imagination, and the complexities of family legacy.Architect marks another major milestone for Novus Press Works as the publisher continues expanding The Goodpasture Chronicles into a nationally recognized supernatural fiction series. With its layered storytelling, emotional depth, and themes of family legacy, sacrifice, and redemption, the third installment reflects the publisher’s commitment to championing compelling, purpose-driven books with strong reader appeal.Architect is available through IngramSpark, Pathway Book Service, major book retailers, and online platforms.For more information, visit R.J. Halbert at www.rjhalbert.com

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