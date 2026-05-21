Safaryar Holidays Extends Istanbul B2B Operations into Türkiye–Balkans DMC Corridor

Türkiye–Balkans DMC services Istanbul Hotels API Alper Tekin - Safaryar Holidays Founder

TURSAB-licensed Istanbul wholesaler with 40+ direct hotel contracts opens cross-border DMC services from Türkiye into Balkans for European travel trade.

European travel agencies have consistently asked for one operational partner that can deliver both Istanbul B2B hotel inventory and seamless Balkan extensions under a single contract.” — Alper Tekin, Founder of Safaryar Holidays

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safaryar Holidays, a TURSAB-licensed Istanbul-based destination management company and B2B hotel wholesaler, today announced the expansion of its services to cover Türkiye–Balkans cross-border travel programs for European travel agencies. The expansion combines Safaryar's existing 40+ directly contracted Istanbul hotels and 257+ total partner properties with newly added ground operations and itinerary management across Balkan markets, addressing growing demand from German, UK, French, Spanish, and Benelux agencies for integrated multi-country regional packages.

European travel trade buyers have increasingly sought a single operational partner capable of handling both Istanbul-based inbound tourism and onward cross-border itineraries into North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Albania, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Safaryar Holidays now offers integrated programming across this corridor through a combination of its Istanbul hotel contracting base and operational partnerships across the Balkan region, providing European agencies with a single point of contract and accountability.

The expanded B2B service portfolio includes contracted hotel inventory across Istanbul districts including Taksim, Şişli, and Harbiye, with exclusive sales rights held for several boutique and four-star properties. The Safaryar B2B agency portal at safaryarholidays.com provides European partner agencies with real-time availability, net wholesale rates, instant booking confirmation, and post-booking modification workflows. The system supports XML and API integration for agencies operating their own booking platforms.

"European travel agencies have consistently asked for one operational partner that can deliver both Istanbul B2B hotel inventory and seamless Balkan extensions under a single contract," said Alper Tekin, founder of Safaryar Holidays.

Safaryar Holidays serves European agency partners across multiple market segments, including FIT (free independent traveler) bookings, group tours, MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions), and customized luxury itineraries. The company supports source-market specific rate strategies for German-speaking markets (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), UK and Ireland, Spanish-speaking trade, French-speaking trade, and Balkan-region outbound agencies. Settlement terms and credit lines are configurable per agency partnership.

European travel agencies interested in Safaryar's Türkiye–Balkans B2B services can register for agency access at safaryarholidays.com or request XML integration documentation directly from the partnerships team.

About Safaryar Holidays

Safaryar Holidays is a TURSAB-licensed Istanbul-based destination management company and B2B hotel wholesaler with 40+ directly contracted Istanbul hotels and a total inventory of 257+ properties available through its B2B agency portal. The company holds exclusive sales rights for several boutique and four-star Istanbul properties and operates ground services, transfers, MICE coordination, and integrated Türkiye–Balkans cross-border DMC services for European travel trade. More information: https://safaryarholidays.com

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