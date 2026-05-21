Influential Women Highlights Angela M. Thomas, Ed.D.: Advancing Healthcare Education Through Leadership

HILLSBOROUGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dean of Health Sciences at Vance-Granville Community College Combines Clinical Expertise, Higher Education Leadership, and a Passion for Student SuccessDr. Angela M. Thomas, R.T. (R), CCMA, is a respected healthcare educator, academic leader, and clinical professional currently serving as Dean of Health Sciences at Vance-Granville Community College in Henderson, North Carolina. With more than 30 years of healthcare experience and over two decades in academic administration, Angela has built a distinguished career dedicated to advancing healthcare education, mentoring future professionals, and promoting excellence across health sciences programs.In her role as Dean of Health Sciences, Angela oversees multiple academic programs while also serving as Program Head of Radiography, where she actively teaches and mentors students pursuing careers in medical imaging. Her leadership extends across a wide range of disciplines, including Radiography, Medical Assisting, Social and Human Services, Pharmacy, Nursing, and Histotechnology. Known for her commitment to student achievement and program quality, she has consistently led programs with strong retention rates, high board pass rates, and successful accreditation outcomes.In addition to her academic leadership responsibilities, Angela continues to maintain her clinical practice as an Imaging Specialist with UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Her continued involvement in patient care allows her to bring real-world healthcare experience directly into the classroom, helping students connect academic learning with current clinical practice and evolving healthcare standards.Angela’s educational background reflects her dedication to lifelong learning and professional growth. She earned her Associates of Science in Radiography from Pitt Community College, a Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science and Technology from Guilford College, a Master of Science in Health Care Administration and Management from Ashworth College, and she simultaneously earned her Graduate Certificate in Teaching, Training, and EDTECH and her Doctor of Education (EdD) in Adult Community College Education and Leadership from North Carolina State University.Passionate about maintaining high standards in healthcare education, Angela also serves as a site visitor for the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology (JRCERT), where she evaluates radiologic education programs to ensure they meet rigorous accreditation standards. Her expertise in program development, accreditation, curriculum oversight, and academic leadership has made her a respected voice within healthcare education and workforce development.Beyond program leadership and administration, Angela remains actively engaged in professional development, customized workforce training, research, and scholarly writing, with multiple publications contributing to the field. She is also an IAPRC-certified professional life coach, licensed travel agent, and avid traveler who enjoys combining her professional expertise with her passion for learning, exploration, and helping others grow personally and professionally.Angela attributes her success to motivation, determination, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. She approaches every challenge with perseverance and consistently strives to exceed expectations in both her professional and personal life. That mindset has guided her growth, enabled her to achieve meaningful results, and continues to inspire her to lead, innovate, and pursue lifelong learning.The best career advice Angela has ever received is that it is okay to start over and pursue something new. She believes following one’s passions, remaining persistent, and approaching opportunities with an open mind are essential to long-term growth and fulfillment. She also emphasizes the importance of treating others with kindness and respect, recognizing that professional relationships are just as valuable as career accomplishments.When advising young women entering healthcare and higher education fields, Angela encourages them to embrace collaboration, become strong team players, and intentionally build and nurture professional networks. She believes learning from others, approaching work strategically, and taking pride in every responsibility are key ingredients for lasting success. According to Angela, professionalism, dedication, and thoughtful contributions create opportunities for both personal and organizational growth.Angela also recognizes both the challenges and opportunities currently shaping healthcare education. She believes one of the greatest responsibilities within her field is effectively balancing the academic, programmatic, and fiscal demands of Health Sciences departments while navigating evolving healthcare practices, accreditation requirements, and student success initiatives. At the same time, she sees tremendous opportunity to innovate, strengthen healthcare education programs, and help develop the next generation of healthcare leaders who will make meaningful impacts in their communities.The values most important to Angela in both her work and personal life are continuing education, mentorship, collaboration, and service to others. She is deeply committed to lifelong learning, supporting and mentoring students and colleagues, remaining open to new perspectives, and helping those in need whenever possible. Through every aspect of her life and career, she strives to foster growth, curiosity, compassion, and meaningful positive impact.Whether teaching students, mentoring professionals, presenting educational content, or exploring new destinations, Angela M. Thomas continues to lead with curiosity, professionalism, and purpose. Her dedication to healthcare, education, and empowering others reflects a career built on excellence, service, and a passion for helping individuals reach their full potential.Learn More about Dr. Angela M. Thomas:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Angela-Thomas Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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