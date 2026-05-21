IndyKite announces strategic partnership with Enterprise Knowledge expanding Agentic AI enterprise delivery

Enterprise Knowledge and IndyKite announce partnership

IndyKite and Enterprise Knowledge announced a strategic partnership to help enterprises establish trusted, usable, and secure data foundations for agentic AI.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndyKite and Enterprise Knowledge today announced a strategic partnership to help enterprises establish trusted, usable, and secure data foundations for agentic AI and advanced digital services.

The partnership brings together IndyKite’s System of Intelligence, built on a live context graph, with Enterprise Knowledge’s strategic advisory and implementation services. Together, the companies will support organizations in transforming fragmented data into connected, contextualized, and actionable knowledge that can be confidently used by applications and agentic AI systems.

With Fortune 500 customers across the globe, Enterprise Knowledge has built a strong reputation for delivering practical and achievable knowledge management and semantic solutions that reflect how organizations operate. By aligning their expertise with IndyKite’s ability to capture data context, apply trust signals, and enforce control at runtime, the partnership addresses a growing enterprise need: ensuring that data is not only well-structured, but also trusted, secure and governed at the moment it is used by humans and AI agents.

Connecting knowledge management with real-time data control

The IndyKite Platform ensures data can be used with confidence across applications and agentic AI, governing how it is applied in real time so organizations can act on it without risk or uncertainty. It captures relationships, metadata, trust signals, and actions across systems, forming a dynamic context layer for real-time decision-making. Enterprise Knowledge works with customers to implement these capabilities and design the structures and frameworks that make enterprise information usable in practice.

“Enterprise Knowledge brings a deep understanding of how organizations structure and operationalize knowledge,” said Lasse Andresen, Founder and CEO of IndyKite. “By combining that expertise with IndyKite’s ability to enforce data trust and control at runtime, we are enabling enterprises to move beyond static knowledge systems toward intelligent, secure data use across AI and applications.”

"Organizations are investing heavily in knowledge, data, and information management, yet often struggle to translate that into real operational value," said Joe Hilger, COO at Enterprise Knowledge.

"This partnership ensures that knowledge is not only well-designed and accessible, but also trusted and usable in the systems where decisions are made, with the right controls in place so AI can operate with both speed and precision, and without putting sensitive information at risk."

Enabling trusted, AI-ready knowledge ecosystems

Through this partnership, enterprises can accelerate deployment of IndyKite within real-world environments, bringing structure to enterprise knowledge and control to how data is used across applications and AI systems. This gives organizations the confidence to deploy AI and data-driven systems at scale, knowing that every use of data is controlled, traceable, and aligned with how the business operates.

This means organizations can prevent inappropriate or unintended use of data while allowing AI systems and agents to operate with speed and autonomy.

By combining practical implementation with runtime control, IndyKite and Enterprise Knowledge enable organizations to move from fragmented information to systems where data can be confidently used, shared, and acted on by humans and AI.

About IndyKite

IndyKite is the first System of Intelligence built on a live context graph.

Backed by leading venture firms and deployed with Fortune 500 companies, IndyKite supports how data is used across applications, AI systems, and digital ecosystems.

As AI agents and users execute work, IndyKite continuously captures context, relationships, trust signals, and actions. This becomes the point of decision, pulling signals from multiple systems and applying them at runtime, with full traceability.

The result is agentic AI that can operate across platforms with precision and deliver an entirely new class of automated intelligent services.

Learn more at IndyKite.ai

About Enterprise Knowledge

Enterprise Knowledge (EK) is a global consulting firm specializing in knowledge management, semantic technologies, and AI-ready data architecture. With Fortune 500 clients across the globe, EK helps organizations turn fragmented enterprise information into structured, governed, and actionable knowledge.

Through its Unified Entitlements practice, EK ensures that as AI systems ingest and act on enterprise content, sensitive information is only accessible to those authorized to see it - eliminating the risk of unintended exposure before it occurs. Underpinned by deep expertise in knowledge graph solutions and semantic layer frameworks, EK designs the policies, governance structures, and technical integrations that give organizations the confidence to deploy AI at scale.

Learn more at enterprise-knowledge.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.