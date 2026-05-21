Samantha Musser, CPA, Recognized by Influential Women, Brings Human-Centered Leadership to Accounting

LEESPORT, PA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of Twofold Financial, Be a Happy Accountant, and Nala Connect Helps Business Owners Gain Confidence, Clarity, and Peace of MindLeesport, Pennsylvania — Samantha Musser, CPA, is a seasoned accounting professional, entrepreneur, and community builder with more than 16 years of experience spanning diverse industries, companies, and financial leadership roles. As the Founder and Owner of Twofold Financial and Be a Happy Accountant, Samantha provides outsourced accounting solutions, financial advisory services, and CFO-level support designed to help business owners better understand their finances and confidently plan for the future.Known professionally as “The Happy Accountant,” Samantha has built her career around making accounting more approachable, strategic, and empowering for entrepreneurs and growing businesses. Her work goes beyond traditional bookkeeping and compliance services, focusing instead on helping clients gain clarity around their numbers, make informed financial decisions, and create sustainable long-term growth strategies.Launching and growing her own firms stands as one of Samantha’s proudest professional accomplishments and reflects both her entrepreneurial mindset and her desire to reshape the accounting experience for business owners. Through her firms, she works closely with family offices, creative service agencies, and wellness-focused businesses, combining technical expertise with a highly personalized and relationship-driven approach.In addition to her accounting and advisory work, Samantha is also the Founder of Nala Connect, a virtual networking community created to support women in business through authentic connection, collaboration, and mutual empowerment. Through Nala Connect, Samantha fosters meaningful relationships, referral opportunities, and supportive networking experiences for female entrepreneurs navigating the challenges of business ownership and leadership.Throughout her career, Samantha has been influenced and mentored by respected industry professionals, including Bob Firely, CPA, whose leadership and guidance helped shape her perspective on client service, business growth, and professional excellence. Her professional philosophy blends strategic insight, precision, and compassion, allowing her to serve as both a trusted advisor and a calming presence for her clients.Samantha earned dual Bachelor’s Degrees in Accounting and Finance from Thomas Jefferson University in 2011 and obtained her Certified Public Accountant (CPA) licensure in 2013. Her strong educational background, paired with years of hands-on experience, has positioned her as a knowledgeable and trusted financial professional within the accounting industry.She attributes much of her success to her ability to genuinely connect with business owners and build strong client relationships rooted in trust and transparency. Samantha believes accounting is a profession where trust is essential, and her ability to create meaningful relationships has been instrumental in growing both her businesses and her client base over the years.The best career advice Samantha has ever received was to always hire people smarter than herself. She also strongly values trusting her instincts and making decisions aligned with what feels right personally and professionally, believing intuition plays an important role in leadership and entrepreneurship.When speaking to young women entering the accounting profession, Samantha emphasizes that bravery is not acting without fear, but acting through fear. She encourages women to continue moving forward even when situations feel uncertain or intimidating, believing growth often happens outside of one’s comfort zone.Samantha also recognizes one of the biggest challenges currently shaping the accounting profession: balancing the human element of financial services with the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence and technology. While automation and AI continue to transform the industry, she believes the relationship-driven side of accounting remains irreplaceable. Samantha sees the future of the profession as one that combines technological innovation with empathy, trust, and personalized client support.The values that guide Samantha in both her professional and personal life are kindness, compassion, and creating a sense of calm and comfort for the people around her. While she views honesty and integrity as foundational expectations, she believes kindness is what truly defines meaningful relationships and leadership.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Samantha is deeply passionate about supporting women in business, particularly working mothers balancing career growth and family life. Outside of work, she describes herself as a proud homebody who most enjoys spending time with her husband, two children, and three beloved pets. When she is not working with clients or building communities, she enjoys reading, watching HGTV, trying new recipes, traveling, and attending sporting events.Through her leadership, entrepreneurial vision, and people-first approach, Samantha Musser continues to redefine what modern accounting can look like—combining financial expertise, strategic guidance, and genuine human connection to help business owners feel supported, empowered, and confident in every stage of their journey.Learn More about Samantha Musser:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/samantha-musser , or through her profile on Twofold Financial, https://www.twofold.cpa/about-samantha-musser Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.