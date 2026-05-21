LaRinda E. Jackson, Recognized by Influential Women, Blends Strategic Leadership and Entrepreneurship

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Risk Control Analyst at CNA Insurance, Playwright, Entrepreneur, and Community Advocate Empowering Teams, Optimizing Processes, and Creating Opportunities for Others to ThriveLaRinda E. Jackson is a strategic change leader, process optimization expert, entrepreneur, playwright, and advocate whose career reflects resilience, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to service. With more than eight years of experience in the insurance industry and an extensive background in operations, leadership, and organizational strategy, LaRinda has established herself as a respected professional known for driving meaningful improvements while uplifting the people around her.Based in Lavon, Texas, LaRinda currently serves as a Senior Risk Control Analyst at CNA Insurance, where she supports initiatives across healthcare risk control, cyberspace, and small business insurance. In her role, she collaborates closely with vice presidents, directors, consultants, and cross-functional teams to identify and mitigate risks, improve workflows, strengthen compliance, and enhance operational efficiency across the organization. Through data-driven analysis, systems thinking, and relationship-centered leadership, LaRinda helps organizations make informed decisions while improving both performance and collaboration.Her approach to leadership and operations is grounded in curiosity, intentionality, and a deep understanding of how systems function holistically. Rather than focusing solely on task completion, LaRinda seeks to understand the broader purpose and flow of processes from beginning to end. That mindset has enabled her to streamline procedures, identify operational gaps, and implement improvements that create measurable value for her organization and business partners.LaRinda’s professional path reflects both adaptability and perseverance. Before entering the insurance industry, she spent 13 years working in accounting at KPMG. After experiencing an unexpected career transition and a period of professional uncertainty, she briefly worked within the nonprofit sector before joining CNA in an administrative capacity. Although some initially underestimated her advanced skills and capabilities, she quickly demonstrated her value by successfully managing budgets, leading projects, improving workflows, and supporting multiple business units. Her performance, professionalism, and strategic insight ultimately earned her a promotion to Senior Risk Control Analyst, where she continues to lead impactful initiatives and mentor colleagues across the organization.LaRinda holds a Bachelor of Science in Health Administration from the University of Phoenix, further strengthening her expertise in healthcare operations, organizational systems, and risk management.Beyond her primary role, LaRinda is deeply committed to fostering inclusive and empowering workplace environments. She serves as an active board member within CNA’s employee resource groups, including Empowering Black Professionals and Generational Perspectives, where she helps develop programming focused on mentorship, professional growth, inclusion, and community engagement. Through these initiatives, she works to create spaces where employees feel supported, valued, and encouraged to grow professionally and personally.LaRinda also serves as a member of the National African American Insurance Association (NAAIA) – Dallas/Fort Worth Chapter, where she holds the position of Board Member Lead for Marketing and Public Relations. In this role, she helps amplify NAAIA’s mission to empower Black professionals in the insurance and financial services industries through visibility, storytelling, and strategic communication. Her leadership within NAAIA reflects her commitment to representation, mentorship, and advancing equity across the industry.While LaRinda has built a distinguished corporate career, creativity and entrepreneurship have always been equally important parts of her journey. Inspired early on by the work of Tyler Perry, she once told her mother that she believed she could write a stage play herself. One year later, she rented a 500-seat theater for two nights, debuted her first production, God Answers Prayers, and sold out both performances. Since then, she has written, directed, and produced seven inspirational stage plays throughout Chicago, reaching thousands of audience members through stories centered on faith, resilience, hope, and personal transformation.Today, LaRinda is focused on expanding her productions into Texas while also adapting her scripts into film projects. Her long-term vision includes bringing her stories to major streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, and network television in order to inspire and impact audiences on an even broader scale.Entrepreneurship continues to be a major part of LaRinda’s life and purpose. Alongside her husband, she co-founded Sealed in Purpose, a notary business centered on professionalism, service, and integrity. She also owns Just Because: Expressions of Love, a personalized greeting card company, and operates Grateful Travels as an independent travel advisor. Each business reflects her dedication to creativity, connection, service, and helping others create meaningful life experiences.LaRinda attributes her success to determination, resilience, and an unwavering sense of purpose. She has always been someone who takes initiative, embraces challenges, and actively looks for ways to create impact—whether through business, leadership, mentorship, or creative expression. At the center of her success is a commitment to staying true to herself, trusting the gifts God placed within her, and refusing to let obstacles define what she believes is possible.The best career advice LaRinda ever received came from her grandmother, Georgia Penn, whose wisdom continues to influence the way she leads and serves others. Her grandmother taught her that excellence is a choice regardless of title or position and that every role should be approached with intentionality and pride. She also instilled in LaRinda the importance of treating every person with dignity and respect, emphasizing that no individual is beneath another and that relationships matter deeply in every environment.Another lasting lesson her grandmother taught was: “Dress for how you want to be addressed.” From a young age, LaRinda learned that professionalism, confidence, and presentation communicate before words are ever spoken. Those teachings shaped her commitment to professionalism, humility, and relationship-building throughout her career.When advising young women entering the insurance industry or other traditionally male-dominated fields, LaRinda encourages them to know their worth and stand confidently in it. She believes women should recognize the value of their voice, skills, and perspective, even in environments where they may initially feel overlooked or underestimated. She emphasizes the importance of curiosity, mentorship, self-confidence, and embracing opportunities that stretch personal comfort zones.LaRinda also believes some of the greatest growth opportunities occur when individuals step into responsibilities before they feel fully ready. She reminds young professionals that they belong in every room their talent, preparation, and character have earned them access to.One of the major challenges LaRinda currently navigates professionally involves leadership environments that struggle with transparency, communication, and effective people management. As someone naturally inclined toward optimizing systems and identifying inefficiencies, she often asks questions designed to improve processes and outcomes. While her observations and insights have led to meaningful operational improvements within CNA, there have also been moments where concerns she raised were redirected toward perceptions of tone rather than the substance of the issue itself.Despite those challenges, LaRinda remains focused on professionalism, solutions, and continued excellence. Supporting multiple business partners simultaneously, she consistently receives positive feedback, recognition, and professional acknowledgment for the quality, consistency, and impact of her work.The values that guide LaRinda both personally and professionally are hope, empowerment, service, integrity, and intentional leadership. She believes hope is not simply an abstract concept, but an active commitment to helping others recognize their own potential and step fully into it.Throughout her career, LaRinda has intentionally invested in the growth of others. One particularly meaningful example occurred during her time at the Sheraton Chicago Hotel & Towers, where she met a young woman named Sheila Bruce working in housekeeping. Seeing untapped potential in her, LaRinda encouraged her growth, hired her as a receptionist, and later promoted her to an administrative role. Years later, Sheila reached out to share that she had become the HR Director at the Sheraton and credited LaRinda’s mentorship and encouragement with changing the course of her career.For LaRinda, experiences like that define the true meaning of leadership. She believes success is measured not solely by personal accomplishments, but by how many people grow stronger, more confident, and more empowered because their paths crossed yours.Deeply committed to mentorship, inclusion, professional development, and community impact, LaRinda E. Jackson continues to create environments where people, processes, and purpose align. Through her leadership, creativity, entrepreneurship, and unwavering commitment to elevating others, she continues to leave a lasting impact across industries, communities, and generations.Learn More about LaRinda E. Jackson:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/larinda-jackson Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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