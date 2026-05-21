Rock Capital Group wins CIC Hospitality as operator for the 212-room hotel at SKYGATE at MABP in Hallbergmoos, Munich

Rock Capital Group Closes Second Major Hotel Deal in Two Weeks.

The lease is an impressive testament to the location factors that the SKYGATE offers. With its technology-driven approach and service focus, CIC Hospitality is the ideal partner for Flightgate. ” — Andreas Wißmeier, Managing Director, Rock Capital Group.

MUNICH, GERMANY, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIC Hospitality is now operating the Flightgate Munich Airport Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals. The 212-room hotel is located in the renowned SKYGATE real estate complex in Hallbergmoos, which Grünwald-based property developer Rock Capital Group has transformed into a highly successful mixed-use, biotech and life science hub. With the signing of the lease, Rock Capital Group has also secured its second major hotel deal within just two weeks, following the MOOONS in Frankfurt.

The Flightgate Hotel will operate under the renowned and globally recognized Radisson brand on a long-term lease. It is CIC Hospitality's first hotel in Germany and is located near Munich Airport, which recorded a total of 43.4 million passengers in 2025, achieving the highest absolute passenger growth of any airport within the German-speaking region. As an experienced operator, CIC places a particular focus on guest service and will also infuse the hotel's public areas with the distinctive spirit of CIC Hotels. "Germany is a market we have prepared for carefully, and Flightgate is the right entry point. Munich Airport is one of Europe's strongest aviation hubs with year-round demand. This is exactly the type of location that fits our model, and where we can make a measurable operational difference," says Matthias Tanski, CEO of CIC Hospitality.

"The lease is an impressive testament to the hard and soft location factors that the SKYGATE complex offers. With its technology-driven approach and service focus, CIC Hospitality is the ideal partner for Flightgate, which has developed into an important business hub for international contacts in recent years. A well-managed hotel directly within the building is also an absolute locational advantage for our many tenants and international guests from the biotech, tech and life science sectors. For future occupiers interested in the few remaining available office and laboratory spaces, the on-site hotel is likewise a great asset," says Andreas Wißmeier, Managing Director, Rock Capital Group.

The Flightgate Munich Airport Hotel is part of Radisson Individuals — a brand that has grown to more than 120 hotels in operation and development worldwide since its launch in 2020. Germany is a strategic focus market for Radisson Hotel Group, which currently counts 90 hotels in operation and development across the DACH region and aims to surpass the 100-hotel mark by 2030.

"We are delighted to welcome the Flightgate Munich Airport Hotel into the Radisson Individuals family. This addition underlines our continued growth in Germany and the DACH region. With its strong airport location and the experienced new operator CIC Hospitality, the hotel is ideally positioned to deliver a distinctive guest experience, supported by the reach and standards of Radisson Hotel Group," says Joep Peeters, Chief Operating Officer Franchise EMEA, Radisson Hotel Group.

CIC Hospitality currently operates around 30 hotels in Norway, Sweden and Denmark. With Flightgate, CIC is expanding into a fourth country. A second German hotel, Mercure Living Heide in Schleswig-Holstein, is set to open later this year. The JLL Hotels Munich team once again acted as advisor to Rock Capital Group.



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