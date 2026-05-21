OnStak Launches AI Portfolio — Cuts Enterprise AI Costs, Accelerates Migration to AI Operating Model

OnStak — AI Portfolio Cross vendor correlation allowing us to understand how a port being down affects an application service Command Center that gives highlights on what needs attention now and other critical need to know information

Three capabilities, built with OnStak’s correlation expertise. Pilots install AI. Production absorbs AI into their operating model.

Most enterprises don't have an AI model problem. They have an AI operating model problem. Production is where most enterprises stall. The OnStak AI Portfolio underpins that transition” — Fabio Gori

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OnStak today expanded its enterprise AI footprint by unveiling new capabilities of the OnStak AI Portfolio , designed to cut AI costs and accelerate the move from pilots to production operating models.The problem isn't the AI model. 80.3% of AI projects fail to deliver intended business value — twice the failure rate of regular IT projects (RAND Corporation, 2025, analysis of 2,400+ enterprise AI initiatives). The gap is between pilots that work and the operating model the organization has to build around AI for production to absorb the work.What’s new:• AI Correlation Fabric — the pre-requisite for great AI. In active deployment trials, launching with AIOps as the first use case.• Video AI Analytics — expanding on existing capabilities with enhanced correlation applied to video, running on cameras you already own. In production today across multiple customers. Packages span Safety and Security, Behavioral analytics, and custom analytics.• AI Assurance — the Yes Layer, operationalized by OnStak. A wide set of capabilities — anchored on the AI Correlation Fabric, composed through our reference architecture, surfaced as one compliance and evidence trail. In active deployment trials with a healthcare design partner."Most enterprises don't have an AI model problem. They have an AI operating model problem. Pilots install AI well enough. Production is where the work is — and where most enterprises stall. The OnStak AI Portfolio underpins that transition.”— Fabio Gori, Chief Product and Marketing Officer, OnStakThe Portfolio drives two outcomes that show up in the numbers:A lower AI tax. AI Correlation Fabric feeds AI the right data instead of more data — cutting tokens per decision. For AIOps use cases, typical token reduction of 15-20x per decision, faster performance, less hallucinations.“Every data platform is ingest-first by design. We invert it — correlate first across every layer of the stack, then pass only what's service-relevant onward. We're the masters of correlation, aligned to the customer's journey: engineer the foundation, activate in production, operate with assurance.”— Ben, Field CTO, OnStakOnStak's own service delivery is the first beneficiary. Its Application Modernization practice now migrates a 25-app estate in 5–6 months — down from 9 — at 30–40% less effort than interview-led programs. The Correlation Fabric stays in place after go-live: AI runs on the modernized estate from day one. No throwaway tooling.Audit-grade AI Assurance. The Yes Layer translates regulatory policy into runtime enforcement, with audit-grade evidence attached at runtime rather than rebuilt for every audit.“I want a risk score on every PHI-bearing transmission, not just on the model output. Clinicians will not use AI they cannot override or explain.”— Chief Medical Information Officer, OnStak healthcare design partner during POC, 2026Video AI Analytics is in production today across healthcare, retail, hospitality, and quick-serve restaurant customers. A US healthcare network with 250+ cameras has demonstrated 80% improved security & safety compliance in manufacturing, 75% fewer severe fall injuries in healthcare and 40% cost reduction in retail — built on existing cameras, no rip-and-replace required.OnStak will demonstrate the Portfolio live at Cisco Live, May 31 – June 4, in Las Vegas — AI Correlation Fabric in action across IT operations and regulated AI workflows. For those unable to attend there is a webinar available here.About OnStak OnStak builds the technology that moves AI from pilot to production . For almost fifteen years, we've been migrating the unmovable, modernizing the untouchable, and fixing the applications and data everyone gave up on. 75% of OnStak's workforce are AI architects and certified engineers; 30+ enterprise AI deployments delivered across Healthcare, Finance, Public Sector, Manufacturing, and Retail. OnStak and its subsidiary Digitalstates partner with Cisco, NVIDIA, AWS, and Splunk. Headquartered in Milpitas, California, with operations across the United States, Canada, and Europe. More information at www.onstak.com Media ContactJessie Pengilly · jessie.pengilly@onstak.com ·

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