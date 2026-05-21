Star City School of Ballet Named 'Best Dance Company in Roanoke, VA' by Stellar Business Awards

Star City School of Ballet has been named “Best Dance Company in Roanoke, VA” by the Stellar Business Awards, recognizing the organization’s impact in arts.

ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Star City School of Ballet has been named “Best Dance Company in Roanoke, VA” by the Stellar Business Awards, recognizing the organization’s growing impact in arts education, performance, and community engagement across Southwest Virginia.The award highlights Star City’s commitment to delivering pre-professional ballet training while expanding access to high-level arts opportunities in a regional market. Through partnerships, performance experiences, and scholarship pathways, the organization has positioned itself as a leading force in developing local talent and connecting students to national and international opportunities.“This recognition reflects the incredible dedication of our students, families, and faculty,” said Ana Elisa Martinez de la Peña, Managing Director of Star City School of Ballet. “We are proud to be building something in Roanoke that gives young artists access to world-class training and meaningful performance opportunities without having to leave their community.”In recent years, Star City School of Ballet has expanded its programming to include national-level training opportunities, on-site auditions for summer intensives, and access to scholarships and professional pathways. Students have gone on to train and perform in major arts markets across the United States and internationally.The recognition also comes as the organization continues to advance its broader vision for Star City Center for the Arts , a planned community-centered hub for dance, music, and live performance. The initiative aims to create a family-friendly destination for arts and entertainment in Roanoke while contributing to the region’s cultural and economic development.“Our goal goes beyond training dancers,” Martinez de la Peña added. “We are working to create a space where the community can gather, where young people can see a future in the arts, and where Roanoke can continue to grow as a vibrant cultural destination.”The Stellar Business Awards honor outstanding organizations that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and impact within their local communities.For more information about Star City School of Ballet, visit www.starcityschoolofballet.com

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