Children’s Book Author and Pet Adoption Advocate Linda Stone Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW BUFFALO, MI, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linda Stone, cherished children’s author and passionate pet adoption advocate, is deepening her commitment to animal welfare and children’s literature with the upcoming release of her latest book, “Bubbles and Teddy: Homeless No More.” Known for her heartfelt, educational, and engaging books that highlight the experience of homeless pets, Stone’s new project takes her mission even further by exploring the intersection of animal and human homelessness in a way that is both accessible and moving for young readers.

Stone’s growing collection of children’s books, which includes titles such as “Bubbles’ Troubles,” “Teddy Spaghetti,” and “Home Is the Very Best Place to Be,” is more than a source of entertainment. These stories serve as gentle, honest invitations for families to discuss and understand the emotional realities faced by both animals and people who experience loss, rejection, and the search for belonging.

New Book to Spark Empathy and Action

“Bubbles and Teddy: Homeless No More” introduces young readers to characters who know what it means to be without a home. In her thoughtful, age-appropriate narrative, Stone creates a space for children to explore empathy and hope as the beloved dogs Bubbles and Teddy visit a human homeless shelter. Drawing on the universal feelings of loss and acceptance, Stone brings attention to the emotional journeys of not only pets but of people as well.

“I want children to understand that animals and people can both feel the pain of homelessness and rejection,” shares Stone. “My hope is that these books encourage families to talk openly about belonging, kindness, and how small actions can make a big difference.”

Pet Surrender: Economic Realities and Solutions

Stone’s advocacy goes beyond storytelling. She candidly discusses the primary reasons families must give up beloved pets today, noting that economic hardship is at the forefront. “Many people don’t want to surrender their pets, but when it comes down to buying food for themselves or their animals, difficult choices have to be made,” Stone explains.

She is a staunch supporter of no-kill shelter policies, highlighting how these policies and the rise of foster programs have saved countless animal lives. “Fostering has been a game changer for overcrowded shelters. Not only does fostering free up space, but many foster families end up adopting the pets they temporarily care for,” she shares. Stone also celebrates organizations such as Best Friends Animal Society in Utah, which offer sanctuary for animals considered ‘unadoptable’ and invest incredible patience, expertise, and love into rehabilitating traumatized pets.

Advice for Pet Owners and Prospective Adopters

Stone encourages those considering surrendering a pet to explore every option before making such a difficult decision. “Start by talking to your veterinarian,” she advises. “Vets often know families looking for a new companion and might help place your pet directly into a loving home, avoiding the stress of shelter surrender.”

She also points out that community resources are expanding to help pet owners in need. “Many food pantries now offer pet food, and some towns even have ‘little free pet pantries’ with leashes, food, and toys available,” Stone notes. “If you’re struggling, check with your local organizations before making a decision.”

Simple Ways to Support Shelters Beyond Donations

Stone is quick to remind supporters that not every act of kindness requires money. “Your time is just as valuable,” she says. “Visit a shelter to walk a dog, cuddle with cats, or help clean. Even playing music or reading to the animals can be soothing for them.” Stone recounts the story of a young boy who began playing weekly keyboard concerts at his local shelter, calming anxious dogs and inspiring others to do the same.

A Thoughtful Approach to Adoption

When adopting, Stone urges families to consider compatibility over appearance or breed trends. She recommends bringing existing pets or young children to meet potential new companions to ensure everyone gets along. “Animals have preferences and personalities just like people. Finding the right fit is essential for a lasting, loving relationship,” she emphasizes.

Literature That Connects and Uplifts

Stone’s books are crafted to spark real conversations. “Teddy Spaghetti,” inspired by her great-niece’s request, explores the theme of animal abandonment, while “Home Is the Very Best Place to Be” is perfect for preschoolers and early readers, introducing the adoption process with warmth and humor.

Stone’s new website, recently revamped by her publisher, reflects her evolving vision. In addition to information about her books, she is building a resource hub with links to reputable shelters such as Best Friends, tips for helping at local organizations, and opportunities to join the Bubbles and Teddy Fan Club. A “donate” button directs support to the Indiana Humane Society where Bubbles was adopted, reflecting Stone’s commitment to helping underfunded shelters.

Looking Ahead

With the upcoming release of “Bubbles and Teddy: Homeless No More” and her next book, “Fun on the Run,” on the horizon, Linda Stone continues to blend storytelling with advocacy, encouraging both children and adults to bring more compassion, joy, and responsibility into the world of pet adoption.

About Linda Stone

Linda Stone is a children’s book author, animal lover, and passionate pet adoption advocate. Her books help children and families understand the emotional lives of pets, the importance of shelter adoption, and the value of empathy. Stone lives in rural Michigan with her own adopted pets and spends her time writing, volunteering, and building awareness for animal welfare causes.

The Bubbles and Teddy series is available online and at select retailers, with portions of proceeds supporting local animal shelters.

Close Up Radio recently featured Linda Stone, Children’s Book Author & Pet Adoption Advocate in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday May 19th at 12pm Eastern and with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday May 26th at 12pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-5-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-childrens-book/id1785721253?i=1000768705440

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-5-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-childrens-book-author-and-pet-adoption-advocate-linda-stone-334206657

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5MZkWJdqJ2SiGOICZo8yKm

For more information about Linda Stone and her children’s books, please visit https://bubblesandteddy.com/

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