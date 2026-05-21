Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market CAGR to be at 15.3% from 2026 to 2030 | $100.75 Billion Revenue by 2030

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Segments Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Trends Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Drivers

The Business Research Company’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market to surpass $101 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Transport Vehicle Components market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,140 billion by 2030, with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to represent around 9% of the parent market. Within the broader Transport industry, which is expected to be $9,400 billion by 2030, the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market in 2030, valued at $36 billion. The market is expected to grow from $18 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the increasing penetration of semi-autonomous and autonomous driving technologies, rising integration of sensor fusion systems combining radar, LiDAR, and cameras, strong regulatory push for mandatory safety features such as automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist, rapid advancements in vehicle connectivity and real-time data processing capabilities, and continuous innovation by automotive technology providers to enhance driving intelligence and reduce accident rates across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market in 2030, valued at $31 billion. The market is expected to grow from $16 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the early adoption of advanced in-vehicle electronics, increasing deployment of AI-driven driver monitoring systems, strong collaboration between automakers and technology firms for autonomous driving development, growing consumer preference for high-tech safety and convenience features, and continuous expansion of testing and deployment of self-driving vehicles across urban and highway environments across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market In 2030?

The advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market is segmented by system type into tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), drowsiness monitor system, intelligent parking assist system (IPAS), adaptive cruise control system, blind spot object detection system, lane departure warning system, adaptive front-lighting system, and other system types. The tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) market will be the largest segment of the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market segmented by system type, accounting for 20% or $20 billion of the total in 2030. The tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) market will be supported by the mandatory implementation of tire safety regulations across major automotive markets, increasing focus on preventive vehicle maintenance and operational efficiency, growing demand for real-time vehicle diagnostics and alerts, rising integration of IoT-enabled monitoring solutions in connected vehicles, and widespread adoption across both entry-level and premium vehicle segments.

The advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market is segmented by offering into hardware, and software.

The advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market is segmented by vehicle type into passenger car, light commercial vehicle, buses, and truck.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market leading up to 2030 is 15%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase the demand for enhanced vehicle safety and accident reduction solutions, accelerate advancements in sensors and artificial intelligence technologies, and support the implementation of stringent government regulations and safety mandates across the automotive industry.

Rising Demand For Vehicle Safety And Accident Reduction - The rising demand for vehicle safety and accident reduction is expected to become a key growth driver for the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market by 2030. Increasing awareness among consumers regarding road safety and the need to minimize human driving errors is accelerating the adoption of ADAS features across all vehicle segments. Automakers are integrating systems such as collision avoidance, lane assistance, and driver monitoring to enhance overall safety performance and reduce accident severity. Insurance companies and fleet operators are also encouraging the deployment of ADAS technologies to lower risk and operational costs. As a result, the rising demand for vehicle safety and accident reduction is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Technological Advancements In Sensors And Artificial Intelligence – The technological advancements in sensors and artificial intelligence are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market by 2030. Continuous improvements in radar, LiDAR, ultrasonic sensors, and camera systems are enhancing detection accuracy and environmental perception capabilities in modern vehicles. At the same time, AI-powered algorithms are enabling faster data processing, object recognition, and predictive decision-making in complex driving scenarios. These innovations are supporting the development of more reliable and responsive driver assistance functions, accelerating their adoption in both mid-range and premium vehicles. Consequently, technological advancements in sensors and artificial intelligence are projected to contribute around 2.1% annual growth to the market.

Stringent Government Regulations And Safety Mandates - Stringent government regulations and safety mandates are expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market by 2030. Regulatory authorities across major automotive markets are increasingly mandating the inclusion of safety features such as automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and tire pressure monitoring systems in new vehicles. Compliance with evolving safety standards is pushing automakers to integrate ADAS technologies as standard rather than optional features. Additionally, global safety assessment programs are influencing consumer purchasing decisions by promoting vehicles equipped with advanced safety systems. As regulatory frameworks continue to evolve, the adoption of ADAS technologies is expected to accelerate significantly. Therefore, stringent government regulations and safety mandates are projected to contribute approximately 1.8% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), drowsiness monitor system, intelligent parking assist system (IPAS), adaptive cruise control system, blind spot object detection system, lane departure warning system, adaptive front-lighting system, and other system types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $51 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), rising focus on vehicle safety and accident prevention, stringent government regulations mandating safety features, growing demand for autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles, advancements in sensor and AI-based technologies, and strong investments by automotive manufacturers in intelligent mobility solutions. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on enhancing driving safety, improving vehicle intelligence, and supporting innovation in automotive technologies, fuelling transformative growth within the broader automotive safety systems industry.

The tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) market is projected to grow by $10 billion, the drowsiness monitor system market by $3 billion, the intelligent parking assist system (IPAS) market by $5 billion, the adaptive cruise control system market by $10 billion, the blind spot object detection system market by $8 billion, the lane departure warning system market by $7 billion, the adaptive front-lighting system market by $4 billion, and the other system types market by $4 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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