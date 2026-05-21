Jordan’s Way Surpasses $15 Million Raised for Animal Shelters Nationwide

Grassroots fundraising movement founded by Kris Rotonda reaches landmark milestone after more than 2,000 shelter visits and 80,000 adoptions

FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jordan's Way has officially surpassed $15 million raised for animal shelters and rescue organizations across the United States.Founded by Kris Rotonda in honor of his late rescue dog Jordan, the organization has become one of the most impactful grassroots fundraising movements in animal welfare.Since 2020, Kris has traveled to shelters in all 50 states, hosting more than 2,000 live fundraising events that have supported over 500 shelters and contributed to more than 80,000 adoptions.“What started as a promise to my dog Jordan has grown into something bigger than I ever imagined,” said Rotonda. “This milestone belongs to every donor, volunteer, shelter worker, adopter, and animal advocate who chose to show up for animals in need.”Jordan’s Way is known for its high-energy livestream events that blend storytelling, entertainment, and real-time fundraising to generate immediate support. Individual events often raise tens of thousands of dollars while increasing adoption and foster interest for long-term shelter animals.The $15 million milestone was reached at Darlington County Humane Society in Hartsville, South Carolina during Kris’s 40-shelter tour across Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina.More Than a NumberBeyond fundraising, Jordan’s Way has helped transform how shelters use social media to attract donors, raise awareness, and give overlooked animals a better chance at finding homes.With more than 15,000 shelters operating in the United States, the need remains urgent. Jordan’s Way continues its mission to fund the underfunded and ensure that the unnoticed are noticed.Media OpportunitiesInterviews with Kris RotondaTour footage and behind-the-scenes contentShelter success stories and adoption featuresCommentary on shelter overcrowding and animal welfare trendsFor more information visit www.jordanswaytour.com About Jordan’s WayJordan's Way is a national animal welfare fundraising movement founded by Kris Rotonda to help underfunded shelters turn attention into donations, adoptions, and lifesaving visibility. Inspired by Kris’s late rescue dog Jordan, the organization travels across all 50 states hosting high-energy live fundraising events that combine storytelling, entertainment, and real-time audience engagement. Since launching in 2020, Jordan’s Way has raised more than $14 million for over 500 shelters and rescues, helped drive more than 80,000 adoptions, and become a powerful force for long-term shelter animals nationwide.

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